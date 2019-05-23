Hollywood principal resigns; new coaches hired

Edward Colacion, the principal at Hollywood High School who required all his coaches to reapply for their positions this coming year, has resigned, according to an email received by teachers on Thursday.
“The damage is done,” former football coach Frank Galvan said.
Galvan was among a group of coaches who declined to reapply. “I just felt disrespected,” he said.
Patrick Commerce, who was an assistant coach last season, has been selected to replace Galvan as football coach. New coaches also will be taking over for basketball and volleyball.
Hollywood also was floating the idea of requiring athletes to sign a contract that would prevent them from playing sports if they received a D, F or U on their report card.