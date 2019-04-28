Advertisement

High school lacrosse: L.A. Lacrosse Foundation postseason tournament pairings

By Associated Press
Apr 28, 2019 | 3:50 PM

BOYS

Los Angeles section

First round, Tuesday

#16 San Marcos at #1 Palos Verdes

#9 Oak Park at #8 Chaminade

#12 Crespi at #5 Agoura

#13 Newbury Park at #4 Harvard-Westlake

#14 St. Francis at #3 Oaks Christian

#11 Sierra Canyon at #6 Westlake

#10 St. John Bosco at #7 Mira Costa

#15 West Ranch at #2 Loyola

Notes: Second round, Thursday at higher seeds; section semifinals, Saturday at Culver City, 5 and 7 p.m.; section final, May 8 at Westlake, 7 p.m. OC vs. LA championship, May 11 at Mira Costa, 1 p.m.

Orange County section

Play-in, Monday

Edison at Beckman, 4 p.m.

Great Oak at Murrieta Mesa, 7 p.m.

First round, Tuesday

Beckman/Edison winner at #1 St. Margaret’s

#9 Corona Santiago at #8 Newport Harbor

#12 Servite at #5 Yorba Linda

#13 Mater Dei at #4 Corona del Mar

#14 Aliso Niguel at #3 Trabuco Hills

#11 Tesoro at #6 Santa Margarita

#10 Los Alamitos at #7 San Clemente

Great Oak/Murrieta Mesa winner at #2 Foothill

Notes: Second round, Thursday at higher seeds; section semifinals, Saturday at Segerstrom; section final, May 8 at Newport Harbor. OC vs. LA championship, May 11 at Mira Costa, 1 p.m.

GIRLS

Los Angeles section

First round, Tuesday

#16 Mira Costa at #1 Redondo

#9 West Ranch at #8 Agoura

#12 Oaks Christian at #5 Crescenta Valley

#13 Palisades at #4 Glendale

#14 Culver City at #3 Palos Verdes

#11 Downey at #6 Chaminade

#10 Oak Park at #7 Newbury Park

#15 Marlborough at #2 Westlake

Notes: Second round, Thursday at higher seeds; section semifinals, Saturday at Culver City, 1 and 3 p.m.; section final, May 8 at Westlake, 5 p.m. OC vs. LA championship, May 11 at Mira Costa, 10 a.m.

Orange County section

First round, Tuesday

#16 Yorba Linda at #1 Foothill

#9 Los Alamitos at #8 Newport Harbor

#12 Corona del Mar at #5 Trabuco Hills

#13 Beckman at #4 Santa Margarita

#14 San Juan Hills at #3 Mater Dei

#11 Irvine University at #6 Aliso Niguel

#10 El Dorado at #7 San Clemente

#15 Corona Santiago at #2 St. Margaret’s

Notes: Second round, Thursday at higher seeds; section semifinals, Saturday at Segerstrom; section final, May 8 at Newport Harbor. OC vs. LA championship, May 11 at Mira Costa, 10 a.m.

