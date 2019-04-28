High school lacrosse: L.A. Lacrosse Foundation postseason tournament pairings

BOYS
Los Angeles section
First round, Tuesday
#16 San Marcos at #1 Palos Verdes
#9 Oak Park at #8 Chaminade
#12 Crespi at #5 Agoura
#13 Newbury Park at #4 Harvard-Westlake
#14 St. Francis at #3 Oaks Christian
#11 Sierra Canyon at #6 Westlake
#10 St. John Bosco at #7 Mira Costa
#15 West Ranch at #2 Loyola
Notes: Second round, Thursday at higher seeds; section semifinals, Saturday at Culver City, 5 and 7 p.m.; section final, May 8 at Westlake, 7 p.m. OC vs. LA championship, May 11 at Mira Costa, 1 p.m.
Orange County section
Play-in, Monday
Edison at Beckman, 4 p.m.
Great Oak at Murrieta Mesa, 7 p.m.
First round, Tuesday
Beckman/Edison winner at #1 St. Margaret’s
#9 Corona Santiago at #8 Newport Harbor
#12 Servite at #5 Yorba Linda
#13 Mater Dei at #4 Corona del Mar
#14 Aliso Niguel at #3 Trabuco Hills
#11 Tesoro at #6 Santa Margarita
#10 Los Alamitos at #7 San Clemente
Great Oak/Murrieta Mesa winner at #2 Foothill
Notes: Second round, Thursday at higher seeds; section semifinals, Saturday at Segerstrom; section final, May 8 at Newport Harbor. OC vs. LA championship, May 11 at Mira Costa, 1 p.m.
GIRLS
Los Angeles section
First round, Tuesday
#16 Mira Costa at #1 Redondo
#9 West Ranch at #8 Agoura
#12 Oaks Christian at #5 Crescenta Valley
#13 Palisades at #4 Glendale
#14 Culver City at #3 Palos Verdes
#11 Downey at #6 Chaminade
#10 Oak Park at #7 Newbury Park
#15 Marlborough at #2 Westlake
Notes: Second round, Thursday at higher seeds; section semifinals, Saturday at Culver City, 1 and 3 p.m.; section final, May 8 at Westlake, 5 p.m. OC vs. LA championship, May 11 at Mira Costa, 10 a.m.
Orange County section
First round, Tuesday
#16 Yorba Linda at #1 Foothill
#9 Los Alamitos at #8 Newport Harbor
#12 Corona del Mar at #5 Trabuco Hills
#13 Beckman at #4 Santa Margarita
#14 San Juan Hills at #3 Mater Dei
#11 Irvine University at #6 Aliso Niguel
#10 El Dorado at #7 San Clemente
#15 Corona Santiago at #2 St. Margaret’s
Notes: Second round, Thursday at higher seeds; section semifinals, Saturday at Segerstrom; section final, May 8 at Newport Harbor. OC vs. LA championship, May 11 at Mira Costa, 10 a.m.