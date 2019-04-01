Norco shows off its talent in seven on seven tournament

While Norco football coach Chuck Chastain was vacationing in Italy, his football players and assistant coaches were having fun winning the overall competition at the Rams-Nike tournament at El Camino College this past weekend.
Quarterback Shane Illingworth, who’s 6 feet 6, was precise and effective in the seven on seven competition. He led Norco to a victory over Tesoro in the championship game.
Norco also brought along two of its outstanding linemen who have 4.2 grade-point averages, 6-4, 270-pound tackle Andrew Madrigal and center Cameron Warchuck, who participated in the linemen competition.
Narbonne finished second in the overall competition. Quarterback Jake Garcia was firing away. Narbonne lost to Norco in the semifinals of the seven on seven tourney.
Norco also hardly used standout sophomore to be running back Jaydn Ott, who twisted an ankle early on Sunday and sat out the rest of the day. He’s expected to be one of the best in Southern California come the fall.
The seven-on-seven competition is just beginning, with lots of spring and summer action to be played before fall practice begins in August.