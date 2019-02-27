Prep baseball roundup: Tyler Stromsborg, Lucas Gordon come through for Sherman Oaks Notre Dame

Tuning up for Mission League play next week, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame (5-1) handed a rare defeat to Jake Saum of St. Bonventure on Tuesday.
Tyler Stromsborg threw five shutout innings, striking out four and walking none, and Lucas Gordon struck out all six batters he faced in Notre Dame’s 5-0 victory. Gordon also had two hits. Stromsborg and Gordon are junior USC commits.
Saum, a UCLA signee, struck out nine in five innings for St. Bonaventure.
In the second game of a doubleheader, Notre Dame won 14-3. Daylen Reyes had three hits and Jeff Pierantoni had four RBIs.
Loyola 9, Roosevelt 1: The Cubs (6-0) stayed unbeaten behind Colin Livingston, who finished with three hits and two RBIs. He had a home run and double. Kevin Parada added a triple.
Ayala 10, Chino Hills 0: Dylan Cook allowed three hits in six shutout innings. He also hit two home runs.
Corona 9, Corona Centennial 1: The Panthers won their Big VIII League opener. Isaiah Green hit a home run and double and finished with four RBIs.
Norco 1, Corona Santiago 0: Michael Forbes threw the shutout to outduel Jacob Blawn. Bryce Cermenelli and Stewart Slessor had two hits each for Norco.
Etiwanda 8, Gardena Serra 7: Gio Del Negro and PJ Torrez each had two hits for the Eagles. Mahki Backstrom contributed three hits, including a home run. Jordan Brown added three RBIs.
Tesoro 4, San Juan Hills 0: Ford Raring and Parker O’Neil combined on the shutout.
Great Oak 5, Del Norte 1: Ian Nolan threw four innings of hitless relief.
Edison 11, Glendora 0: Caden Aoki blasted a three-run home run for the Chargers.
Paraclete 10, Viewpoint 0: Nate Romanowski threw a two-hit shutout for Paraclete.
Harvard-Westlake 9-4, Birmingham 5-11: The No. 1-ranked Wolverines won the first game of a doubleheader that was ended after six innings because of darkness. In the second game, the Patriots handed Harvard-Westlake (6-1) its first defeat. Daniel Velazquez two hits and three RBIs. The Patriots got nine runs off Sam Hliboki in 4 2/3 innings.
Burroughs 6, Lancaster 5: Johnny Angel had three RBIs.
Laguna Beach 8, Placentia Valencia 4: Will Potratz contributed three RBIs.
Quartz Hill 5, St. Francis 3: Tyler Christner had three hits for the Rebels.