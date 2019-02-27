Prep baseball roundup: Tyler Stromsborg, Lucas Gordon come through for Sherman Oaks Notre Dame

Harvard-Westlake 9-4, Birmingham 5-11: The No. 1-ranked Wolverines won the first game of a doubleheader that was ended after six innings because of darkness. In the second game, the Patriots handed Harvard-Westlake (6-1) its first defeat. Daniel Velazquez two hits and three RBIs. The Patriots got nine runs off Sam Hliboki in 4 2/3 innings.