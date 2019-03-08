High school baseball roundup: Lucas Gordon strikes out six in three shutout innings for Sherman Oaks Notre Dame

There’s good news and bad news for hitters having to face Lucas Gordon of Sherman Oaks Notre Dame in the coming weeks.
The bad news is he struck out six and allowed zero hits in three shutout innings of relief in his latest appearance after coming back from elbow surgery. Notre Dame defeated Chaminade 9-4. The good news for hitters is he’s only adding one inning a week, so next week he’ll only pitch four innings.
Diego Baqueiro and Jeff Pierantoni each had two hits for Notre Dame, which is 2-0 in the Mission League.
Harvard-Westlake 10, Crespi 1: Michael Snyder contributed three hits and JP Corrigan had two hits and two RBIs for the Wolverines.
St. Francis 6, Loyola 4: The Golden Knights handed Loyola its first defeat. The Kane brothers, Mikey and Doyle, combined for three hits and two RBIs. Jack Clougherty and Matthew Odom added two hits apiece.
Dana Hills 4, El Toro 2: Dante Jackson had two hits and Ryan Lewis contributed two RBIs for Dana Hills. Luke Sterner threw 6 2/3 innings.
Corona 5, Norco 4: Damian Torres had a two-run single in Corona’s Big VIII League win. Maxwell Davis hit a two-run home run for Norco.
Palos Verdes 7, North Torrance 0: Aaron Davies struck out nine and allowed four hits in the shutout. Tyler Imbach hit two home runs with four RBIs and Brian King added three hits, including two doubles.
Huntington Beach 7, Newport Harbor 1: Dylan Ramirez struck out four in four innings and Brett Barrera had two hits and three RBIs at JSerra. Barrera had two doubles.
Oaks Christian 6, Calabasas 2: The Lions (9-2, 3-0) received three hits and two RBIs from Austin Dudas in the Marmonte League win. Nick Crystal homered for Calabasas.