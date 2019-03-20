Orange Lutheran takes important step in Trinity League baseball

Orange Lutheran took a big step toward thrusting itself into Trinity League title contention with a 7-1 win over St. John Bosco on Tuesday in the first game of a three-game series. The reason why it was so important is the Lancers knocked off ace David Hays, a Nevada-bound left-hander who is tough to beat.
Garrett Frechette was the key contributor, getting an RBI single in the first inning and a two-run triple during a four-run third off Hay, who struck out seven in five innings. Christian Rodriguez threw a complete game, striking out seven while allowing three hits for the Lancers (8-2, 4-0). Hays had two of the hits.
St. John Bosco had a moment of hope with the season pitching debut of standout quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, who came on in the seventh after missing a month of the season with an injury to his non-throwing hand. He allowed one run and one hit.
JSerra 2, Servite 0: Luke Jewett threw six shutout innings, and the Lions made a two-run first inning stand up in the Trinity League win.
Santa Ana Mater Dei 5, Santa Margarita 1: Hunter Cope struck out nine and allowed three hits in six innings.
Loyola 1, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 0: After failing to get any hits off Lucas Gordon for the first five innings, the Cubs got a home run from Matt Costopoulos in the top of the seventh to upset the Knights in the Mission League. Derek Yoo allowed four hits in 6 1/3 innings. Gordon struck out eight in five scoreless innings.
Harvard-Westlake 4, Alemany 4: Darkness halted this Mission League game. Alemany scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to tie. Jesse Parraz had two RBIs for Alemany.
Chaminade 7, Crespi 4: Spencer Williams went three for three to lead the Eagles. Andy Jacobson went four for four to lead Crespi.
Norco 6, Corona Santiago 4: Michael Forbes struck out six in a complete-game victory.
King 3, Roosevelt 1: Parker Welch threw a three-hitter while striking out three and walking one.
Corona Centennial 3, Corona 0: Caleb Bennett struck out 10 and allowed no hits in six innings. Shawn Hepler completed the no-hitter with one inning of relief.
Vista Murrieta 9, Murrieta Mesa 0: Steven Riddle finished with three RBIs and Zach Rodriguez had three hits for Vista Murrieta. Nick Sims struck out five in five shutout innings.
Murrieta Valley 2, Chaparral 1: Grant Taylor threw six innings of no-hit ball and Bradon Carr closed out the no-hitter in the seventh.
Agoura 2, Oak Park 1: Junior Aedan Cunningham threw all nine innings for the Chargers, striking out seven and walking one.
Downey 10, Cleveland 4: David Canales had four RBIs for Downey.
Chatsworth 13, Burbank 1: Austin Carrillo went three for three with two RBIs.
Arcadia 13, Sierra Canyon 6: The Apaches (13-0) advanced to the championship game of the Babe Herman tournament. Chris Wilson improved to 6-0 and also contributed four RBIs.
El Camino Real 14, Glendale 0: Joey Klein struck out nine and finished with three hits and three RBIs in the Conquistadores’ five-inning win.
Mission Viejo 3, Tesoro 1: AJ Anzai pitched five innings and also had two hits. Jeffrey Rinehart got the save.
Etiwanda 6, Los Osos 3: PJ Torrez had two hits and two RBIs in Etiwanda’s Baseline League victory. Matt Bardowell threw a complete game.
Beckman 5, Portola 1: Trevor Ernt struck out five in four innings and Ricky Teel and Connor McGuire had two hits apiece.
Bishop Amat 6, Cantwell-Sacred Heart 3: Tyler White finished with three hits and Steve Loera had two RBIs for the Lancers. Arturo Escandon threw three innings of scoreless relief.
Mira Costa 9, Palos Verdes 1: Christian Bodlovich struck out nine and Nick Bacura went four for four to lead Mira Costa.
West Ranch 2, Valencia 1: Nicholas Perez had two hits and two RBIs for West Ranch in the Foothill League win.
Marina 2, Fountain Valley 1: Braden Wylde had two hits for Marina.
Birmingham 7, Rancho Cotate 1: Erik Rivas had three hits, including two triples, and three RBIs.
Viewpoint 4, Crossroads 2: Colin Beazley threw a complete game with eight strikeouts and Niko Candido had four hits.