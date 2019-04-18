High school baseball: Santa Margarita making run at second place in Trinity League

Santa Margarita is surging in high school baseball with an eight-game win streak while trying to secure second place in the Trinity League.
There’s still four games to go, but the Eagles are 19-8 overall and 7-4 in league after an 8-3 win over St. John Bosco on Wednesday.
Spence Edwards struck out seven in five innings. Milan Tolentino hit two doubles and had two RBIs. Trevor Clift added two hits and two RBIs.
Harvard-Westlake 15, Loyola 1: Pete Crow-Armstrong and Michael Snyder each went three for three to lead the Wolverines. Christian Becerra struck out five and walked none in five innings.
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 9, Crespi 2: Lucas Gordon had a triple, double and single and Carter Kessinger threw a complete game for the Knights.
Alemany 8, St. Francis 0: Caden Miller contributed two hits and three RBIs for the Warriors. Carlos Moreno threw five scoreless innings.
Etiwanda 10, Damien 4: Jack Holman went three for three and Armando Briseno had two hits and three RBI for Etiwanda in the Baseline League victory.
Newbury Park 5, Carlsbad 1: Austin Cundiff had three hits and Wesley De La Torre allowed three hits in six innings for the Panthers.
Capistrano Valley 2, Mission Viejo 1: Timothy Scarlett allowed four hits in six innings and Nathan Benefeito had a double and single for the Cougars.
Foothill 7, El Dorado 2: Keith Gannon had two hits and two RBIs for Foothill.
Cypress 5, La Palma Kennedy 2: Cameron Repetti struck out seven in six innings. Braden Murphy had two hits and two RBIs.
Mira Costa 12, Compton Centennial 0: Kyle Karros and Dylan Dennis each had two hits.
Aliso Niguel 4, Trabuco Hills 0: Evan Fitterer struck out nine, walked one and threw a two-hit shutout.
Bishop Amat 11, Gardena Serra 1: Jacob Vargas had five RBIs for the Lancers.
Maranatha 6, Bonita Vista 3: Dawson Netz had a double, single and three RBIs for Maranatha.
Coronado 8, Cleveland 7: Christopher Lozano had three hit and three RBIs for the Cavaliers.
Thousand Oaks 5, Patrick Henry 0: Vince Reilly threw a two-hit shutout. Max Muncy finished with three hits and two RBIs.
Las Vegas Desert Oasis 10, Agoura 0: Aaron Roberts threw a no-hitter with 13 strikeouts.
Ayala 10, Colony 0: Joe Naranjo struck out five in four innings and also hit two home runs.
San Pedro 5, Southwest El Centro 1: The Pirates improved to 22-1 and advanced to semifinals of the Lions tournament in San Diego. Rhett Peterlin threw a complete game.