High school baseball: updated Southern Section playoff pairings

DIVISION 1
Second round, Tuesday, 3:15 p.m.
#1 Orange Lutheran at Etiwanda
Harvard-Westlake at Ayala
Aliso Niguel at El Toro
Bishop Amat at #4 Huntington Beach
#3 La Mirada at Palm Desert
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame at Mira Costa
Yucaipa at West Ranch
#2 Cypress at Capistrano Valley
DIVISION 2
Second round, Tuesday, 3:15 p.m. unless noted
#1 Arcadia at El Segundo
Damien at Santa Margarita
Oaks Christian at Temescal Canyon, 5 p.m.
Redondo at King
#3 Thousand Oaks vs. Crescenta Valley at Stengel Field (Glendale), 6:30 p.m.
Maranatha at Quartz Hill
St. Bonaventure at Norco
Villa Park at Temecula Valley
DIVISION 3
Second round, Tuesday, 3:15 p.m.
Saugus at Serra
Yorba Linda at Paloma Valley
Riverside Poly at Northview
#4 Great Oak at Long Beach Poly
#3 Jurupa Hills at Ocean View
La Canada at Warren
Oak Hills at Victor Valley
Torrance at San Juan Hills
DIVISION 4
Second round, Tuesday, 3:15 p.m.
#1 Sonora at Moreno Valley
Nogales at Irvine
Ontario Christian at Alhambra
#4 Canyon Springs at Muir
#3 St. Paul at Loara
Carter at La Palma Kennedy
Mary Star at Sunny Hills
#2 Summit at La Sierra
DIVISION 5
Second round, Tuesday, 3:15 p.m. unless noted
Santa Paula at #1 Pasadena Poly
Oxford Academy at Estancia
Rancho Verde at Ramona
Rialto at Yucca Valley
Flintridge Prep at Xavier Prep
St. Margaret’s at Century, 7 p.m.
Salesian at Pomona
#2 Dunn at Orange Vista
DIVISION 6
Second round, Tuesday, 3:15 p.m. unless noted
Costa Mesa at #1 Webb
Excelsior at Vista del Lago
Adelanto vs. Calvary Murrieta at Murrieta Mesa, 3:30 p.m.
Trinity Classical at El Monte
Orange at #4 Faith Baptist
Rowland at St. Anthony
Miller at Carpinteria
#2 Sultana at Rio Hondo Prep
DIVISION 7
Second round, Tuesday, 3:15 p.m. unless noted
#1 United Christian at Cate
Hillcrest Christian at Santa Maria Valley Christian
Edgewood at La Verne Lutheran
Animo Leadership at #4 Arroyo
Rosemead at Indian Springs
Southwestern Academy at Vasquez
Tarbut V'Torah at Pasadena Marshall, 3:30 p.m.
Bosco Tech at #2 University Prep
Notes: Quarterfinals, Friday, 3:15 p.m.; semifinals, May 14, 3:15 p.m. Championships, May 18.