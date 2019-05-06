Advertisement

High school baseball: updated Southern Section playoff pairings

May 06, 2019 | 11:40 AM

DIVISION 1

Second round, Tuesday, 3:15 p.m.

#1 Orange Lutheran at Etiwanda

Harvard-Westlake at Ayala

Aliso Niguel at El Toro

Bishop Amat at #4 Huntington Beach

#3 La Mirada at Palm Desert

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame at Mira Costa

Yucaipa at West Ranch

#2 Cypress at Capistrano Valley

DIVISION 2

Second round, Tuesday, 3:15 p.m. unless noted

#1 Arcadia at El Segundo

Damien at Santa Margarita

Oaks Christian at Temescal Canyon, 5 p.m.

Redondo at King

#3 Thousand Oaks vs. Crescenta Valley at Stengel Field (Glendale), 6:30 p.m.

Maranatha at Quartz Hill

St. Bonaventure at Norco

Villa Park at Temecula Valley

DIVISION 3

Second round, Tuesday, 3:15 p.m.

Saugus at Serra

Yorba Linda at Paloma Valley

Riverside Poly at Northview

#4 Great Oak at Long Beach Poly

#3 Jurupa Hills at Ocean View

La Canada at Warren

Oak Hills at Victor Valley

Torrance at San Juan Hills

DIVISION 4

Second round, Tuesday, 3:15 p.m.

#1 Sonora at Moreno Valley

Nogales at Irvine

Ontario Christian at Alhambra

#4 Canyon Springs at Muir

#3 St. Paul at Loara

Carter at La Palma Kennedy

Mary Star at Sunny Hills

#2 Summit at La Sierra

DIVISION 5

Second round, Tuesday, 3:15 p.m. unless noted

Santa Paula at #1 Pasadena Poly

Oxford Academy at Estancia

Rancho Verde at Ramona

Rialto at Yucca Valley

Flintridge Prep at Xavier Prep

St. Margaret’s at Century, 7 p.m.

Salesian at Pomona

#2 Dunn at Orange Vista

DIVISION 6

Second round, Tuesday, 3:15 p.m. unless noted

Costa Mesa at #1 Webb

Excelsior at Vista del Lago

Adelanto vs. Calvary Murrieta at Murrieta Mesa, 3:30 p.m.

Trinity Classical at El Monte

Orange at #4 Faith Baptist

Rowland at St. Anthony

Miller at Carpinteria

#2 Sultana at Rio Hondo Prep

DIVISION 7

Second round, Tuesday, 3:15 p.m. unless noted

#1 United Christian at Cate

Hillcrest Christian at Santa Maria Valley Christian

Edgewood at La Verne Lutheran

Animo Leadership at #4 Arroyo

Rosemead at Indian Springs

Southwestern Academy at Vasquez

Tarbut V'Torah at Pasadena Marshall, 3:30 p.m.

Bosco Tech at #2 University Prep

Notes: Quarterfinals, Friday, 3:15 p.m.; semifinals, May 14, 3:15 p.m. Championships, May 18.

