High school boys' tennis: Southern Section playoff pairings

Apr 29, 2019 | 11:25 AM

OPEN DIVISION

Quarterfinals, Friday, 3 p.m.

#8 Corona del Mar at #1 Irvine University

#5 Arcadia at #4 Mira Costa

#6 Palos Verdes at #3 Northwood

#7 Peninsula at #2 Harvard-Westlake

DIVISION 1

First round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.

#1 Beckman at Diamond Bar

Los Osos at Great Oak

Loyola at Yorba Linda

Los Alamitos at San Marino

San Clemente, bye

Redondo at Valencia

Xavier Prep at Claremont

Beverly Hills at #4 Fountain Valley

#3 Irvine at Palm Desert

La Canada at Troy

Ayala at Sage Hill

Newbury Park at San Marcos

Westlake at Ventura

West Ranch at Placentia Valencia

Huntington Beach at Brentwood

#2 Woodbridge at Oak Park

DIVISION 2

First round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.

Camarillo at #1 Calabasas

Crescenta Valley at Santa Monica

Temecula Valley at Rancho Cucamonga

South Torrance at King

Campbell Hall at Cypress

Temple City at Redlands

Buckley at Dos Pueblos

St. Francis at #4 Santa Margarita

#3 Tesoro at Edison

Hart at West Torrance

Sunny Hills at Walnut

Palm Springs at Etiwanda

Viewpoint at Pasadena Poly

St. Margaret's at Cerritos

Santa Barbara at Cate

Burbank at #2 Foothill

DIVISION 3

Wild-card matches, Tuesday, 3 p.m.

A--Oakwood at Bonita

B--Vista Murrieta at Garden Grove

C--Torrance at Oxford Academy

D--Long Beach Wilson at Corona Santiago

E--Eastvale Roosevelt at Whitney

F--Yucaipa at Arlington

G--Burbank Burroughs at South Hills

H--Laguna Blanca at Nordhoff

I--Capistrano Valley at Millikan

J--Crean Lutheran at #2 Mater Dei

First round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.

Winner wild-card A at #1 Orange Lutheran

Winner wild-card B at Rowland

Winner wild-card C at Long Beach Poly

Brea Olinda at San Juan Hills

Laguna Beach at Keppel

Winner wild-card D at Redlands East Valley

Gahr at Westminster La Quinta

#4 Aliso Niguel at Indio

Winner wild-card E at #3 Trabuco Hills

Hacienda Heights Wilson at El Modena

Winner wild-card F at Arroyo

Thacher at Simi Valley

Winner wild-card G at Carpinteria

Winner wild-card H at Bolsa Grande

Winner wild-card I at La Serna

Winner wild-card J at Mayfair

DIVISION 4

Wild-card matches, Tuesday, 3 p.m.

A--Lakewood at El Rancho

B--Alhambra at Western

First round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.

Winner wild-card A at #1 Maranatha

West Covina at Magnolia

Fullerton at Serrano

Webb at Arrowhead Christian

Villanova Prep at Milken

La Salle at Quartz Hill

Rosemead at Warren

Hillcrest at #4 Canyon Springs

#3 Flintridge Prep at CAMS

San Dimas at Jurupa Valley

Rancho Alamitos at Segerstrom

Santa Fe at San Gabriel

La Mirada at Pasadena Marshall

Le Lycee at Rio Mesa

Riverside Poly at Hemet

Winner wild-card B at #2 Bishop Montgomery

DIVISION 5

Wild-card matches, Tuesday, 3 p.m.

A--Twentynine Palms at Temescal Canyon

B--Geffen at Channel Islands

C--Katella at Highland

D--Yucca Valley at Rubidoux

E--Arroyo Valley at Oak Hills

F--Grand Terrace at Ontario

G--Palmdale at Eisenhower

H--Granite Hills at Beaumont

First round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.

Wildwood at #1 Montclair

Orange at Vista del Lago

Winner wild-card A at Heritage

Winner wild-card B at Bishop Amat

Winner wild-card C at Silverado

Garey at Sultana

San Jacinto at Rim of the World

Winner wild-card D at #4 Azusa

Coachella Valley at #3 Patriot

Adelanto at Knight

Winner wild-card E at Edgewood

Winner wild-card F at Costa Mesa

Valley View at Workman

Winner wild-card G at Riverside Notre Dame

Summit at Savanna

Winner wild-card H at #2 Indian Springs

Notes: Second round (Div. 1-5), Friday, 3 p.m.; quarterfinals (Div. 1-5), May 6, 3 p.m. semifinals (all divisions), May 8, 3 p.m. Championships, May 10 at Claremont Club (Claremont).

