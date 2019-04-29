High school boys' tennis: Southern Section playoff pairings

OPEN DIVISION
Quarterfinals, Friday, 3 p.m.
#8 Corona del Mar at #1 Irvine University
#5 Arcadia at #4 Mira Costa
#6 Palos Verdes at #3 Northwood
#7 Peninsula at #2 Harvard-Westlake
DIVISION 1
First round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
#1 Beckman at Diamond Bar
Los Osos at Great Oak
Loyola at Yorba Linda
Los Alamitos at San Marino
San Clemente, bye
Redondo at Valencia
Xavier Prep at Claremont
Beverly Hills at #4 Fountain Valley
#3 Irvine at Palm Desert
La Canada at Troy
Ayala at Sage Hill
Newbury Park at San Marcos
Westlake at Ventura
West Ranch at Placentia Valencia
Huntington Beach at Brentwood
#2 Woodbridge at Oak Park
DIVISION 2
First round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
Camarillo at #1 Calabasas
Crescenta Valley at Santa Monica
Temecula Valley at Rancho Cucamonga
South Torrance at King
Campbell Hall at Cypress
Temple City at Redlands
Buckley at Dos Pueblos
St. Francis at #4 Santa Margarita
#3 Tesoro at Edison
Hart at West Torrance
Sunny Hills at Walnut
Palm Springs at Etiwanda
Viewpoint at Pasadena Poly
St. Margaret's at Cerritos
Santa Barbara at Cate
Burbank at #2 Foothill
DIVISION 3
Wild-card matches, Tuesday, 3 p.m.
A--Oakwood at Bonita
B--Vista Murrieta at Garden Grove
C--Torrance at Oxford Academy
D--Long Beach Wilson at Corona Santiago
E--Eastvale Roosevelt at Whitney
F--Yucaipa at Arlington
G--Burbank Burroughs at South Hills
H--Laguna Blanca at Nordhoff
I--Capistrano Valley at Millikan
J--Crean Lutheran at #2 Mater Dei
First round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
Winner wild-card A at #1 Orange Lutheran
Winner wild-card B at Rowland
Winner wild-card C at Long Beach Poly
Brea Olinda at San Juan Hills
Laguna Beach at Keppel
Winner wild-card D at Redlands East Valley
Gahr at Westminster La Quinta
#4 Aliso Niguel at Indio
Winner wild-card E at #3 Trabuco Hills
Hacienda Heights Wilson at El Modena
Winner wild-card F at Arroyo
Thacher at Simi Valley
Winner wild-card G at Carpinteria
Winner wild-card H at Bolsa Grande
Winner wild-card I at La Serna
Winner wild-card J at Mayfair
DIVISION 4
Wild-card matches, Tuesday, 3 p.m.
A--Lakewood at El Rancho
B--Alhambra at Western
First round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
Winner wild-card A at #1 Maranatha
West Covina at Magnolia
Fullerton at Serrano
Webb at Arrowhead Christian
Villanova Prep at Milken
La Salle at Quartz Hill
Rosemead at Warren
Hillcrest at #4 Canyon Springs
#3 Flintridge Prep at CAMS
San Dimas at Jurupa Valley
Rancho Alamitos at Segerstrom
Santa Fe at San Gabriel
La Mirada at Pasadena Marshall
Le Lycee at Rio Mesa
Riverside Poly at Hemet
Winner wild-card B at #2 Bishop Montgomery
DIVISION 5
Wild-card matches, Tuesday, 3 p.m.
A--Twentynine Palms at Temescal Canyon
B--Geffen at Channel Islands
C--Katella at Highland
D--Yucca Valley at Rubidoux
E--Arroyo Valley at Oak Hills
F--Grand Terrace at Ontario
G--Palmdale at Eisenhower
H--Granite Hills at Beaumont
First round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
Wildwood at #1 Montclair
Orange at Vista del Lago
Winner wild-card A at Heritage
Winner wild-card B at Bishop Amat
Winner wild-card C at Silverado
Garey at Sultana
San Jacinto at Rim of the World
Winner wild-card D at #4 Azusa
Coachella Valley at #3 Patriot
Adelanto at Knight
Winner wild-card E at Edgewood
Winner wild-card F at Costa Mesa
Valley View at Workman
Winner wild-card G at Riverside Notre Dame
Summit at Savanna
Winner wild-card H at #2 Indian Springs
Notes: Second round (Div. 1-5), Friday, 3 p.m.; quarterfinals (Div. 1-5), May 6, 3 p.m. semifinals (all divisions), May 8, 3 p.m. Championships, May 10 at Claremont Club (Claremont).