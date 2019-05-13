A trip to Dodger Stadium is at stake in three Southern Section semifinal games

City Section upper division baseball teams have always known the importance of winning semifinal games in the playoffs. A trip to Dodger Stadium has been at stake on a yearly basis.
With the Southern Section finals scheduled for Saturday at Dodger Stadium for Divisions 1, 2 and 3, Tuesday’s semifinal games take on added importance. You will see the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat played out even more strongly. To play at Dodger Stadium is as memorable an experience as any teenager could have growing up in Southern California.
In Division 1, it’s Huntington Beach vs. Harvard-Westlake at O’Malley Family Field and La Mirada at Cypress. Huntington Beach has UCLA-bound Josh Hahn available to pitch. Harvard-Westlake has a top hitting team and eliminated No. 1 Orange Lutheran last week.
La Mirada is expected to go with Michael DeHaro on the mound while Cypress counters with Brett Wozniak.
In Division 2, it’s Santa Margarita at Redondo and Crescenta Valley at Norco. Santa Margarita’s No. 1 pitcher, Alex Schrier, a UC Santa Barbara signee, will oppose Jake Thau, a Kansas commit. Crescenta Valley and Norco both used their aces last week, so it will be up to the No. 2 pitchers to deliver a trip to Dodger Stadium.
In Division 3, Yorba Linda is at Great Oak and La Canada at Oak Hills.