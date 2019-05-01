Advertisement

High school boys’ tennis: Tuesday’s Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings

May 01, 2019 | 8:00 AM

OPEN DIVISION

Quarterfinals, Friday, 3 p.m.

#8 Corona del Mar at #1 Irvine University

#5 Arcadia at #4 Mira Costa

#6 Palos Verdes at #3 Northwood

#7 Peninsula at #2 Harvard-Westlake

DIVISION 1

First round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.

#1 Beckman at Diamond Bar

Los Osos at Great Oak

Loyola at Yorba Linda

Los Alamitos at San Marino

San Clemente, bye

Redondo at Valencia

Xavier Prep at Claremont

Beverly Hills at #4 Fountain Valley

#3 Irvine at Palm Desert

La Canada at Troy

Ayala at Sage Hill

Newbury Park at San Marcos

Westlake at Ventura

West Ranch at Placentia Valencia

Huntington Beach at Brentwood

#2 Woodbridge at Oak Park

DIVISION 2

First round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.

Camarillo at #1 Calabasas

Crescenta Valley at Santa Monica

Temecula Valley at Rancho Cucamonga

South Torrance at King

Campbell Hall at Cypress

Temple City at Redlands

Buckley at Dos Pueblos

St. Francis at #4 Santa Margarita

#3 Tesoro at Edison

Hart at West Torrance

Sunny Hills at Walnut

Palm Springs at Etiwanda

Viewpoint at Pasadena Poly

St. Margaret's at Cerritos

Santa Barbara at Cate

Burbank at #2 Foothill

DIVISION 3

Wild-card matches, Tuesday

Bonita 15, Oakwood 3

Vista Murrieta 10, Garden Grove 8

Torrance 14, Oxford Academy 4

Long Beach Wilson 11, Corona Santiago 7

Whitney 13, Eastvale Roosevelt 5

Arlington 9, Yucaipa 9 (Arlington wins on games, 87-71)

Burbank Burroughs 13, South Hills 5

Nordhoff 11, Laguna Blanca 7

Capistrano Valley 12, Millikan 6

Mater Dei 16, Crean Lutheran 2

First round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.

Bonita at #1 Orange Lutheran

Vista Murrieta at Rowland

Torrance at Long Beach Poly

Brea Olinda at San Juan Hills

Laguna Beach at Keppel

Long Beach Wilson at Redlands East Valley

Gahr at Westminster La Quinta

#4 Aliso Niguel at Indio

Whitney at #3 Trabuco Hills

Hacienda Heights Wilson at El Modena

Arlington at Arroyo

Thacher at Simi Valley

Burbank Burroughs at Carpinteria

Nordhoff at Bolsa Grande

Capistrano Valley at La Serna

#2 Mater Dei at Mayfair

DIVISION 4

Wild-card matches, Tuesday

El Rancho 12, Lakewood 6

Western 13, Alhambra 5

First round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.

El Rancho at #1 Maranatha

West Covina at Magnolia

Fullerton at Serrano

Webb at Arrowhead Christian

Villanova Prep at Milken

La Salle at Quartz Hill

Rosemead at Warren

Hillcrest at #4 Canyon Springs

#3 Flintridge Prep at CAMS

San Dimas at Jurupa Valley

Rancho Alamitos at Segerstrom

Santa Fe at San Gabriel

La Mirada at Pasadena Marshall

Le Lycee at Rio Mesa

Riverside Poly at Hemet

Western at #2 Bishop Montgomery

DIVISION 5

Wild-card matches, Tuesday

Temescal Canyon 13, Twentynine Palms 5

Geffen 9, Channel Islands 9 (Geffen wins on games, 72-70)

Highland 12, Katella 6

Yucca Valley 16, Rubidoux 2

Oak Hills 12, Arroyo Valley 6

Ontario 14, Grand Terrace 4

Eisenhower 15, Palmdale 3

Beaumont 14, Granite Hills 4

First round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.

Wildwood at #1 Montclair

Orange at Vista del Lago

Temescal Canyon at Heritage

Geffen at Bishop Amat

Highland at Silverado

Garey at Sultana

San Jacinto at Rim of the World

Yucca Valley at #4 Azusa

Coachella Valley at #3 Patriot

Adelanto at Knight

Oak Hills at Edgewood

Ontario at Costa Mesa

Valley View at Workman

Eisenhower at Riverside Notre Dame

Summit at Savanna

Beaumont at #2 Indian Springs

Notes: Second round (Div. 1-5), Friday, 3 p.m.; quarterfinals (Div. 1-5), May 6, 3 p.m. semifinals (all divisions), May 8, 3 p.m. Championships, May 10 at Claremont Club (Claremont).

