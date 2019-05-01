High school boys’ tennis: Tuesday’s Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings

OPEN DIVISION
Quarterfinals, Friday, 3 p.m.
#8 Corona del Mar at #1 Irvine University
#5 Arcadia at #4 Mira Costa
#6 Palos Verdes at #3 Northwood
#7 Peninsula at #2 Harvard-Westlake
DIVISION 1
First round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
#1 Beckman at Diamond Bar
Los Osos at Great Oak
Loyola at Yorba Linda
Los Alamitos at San Marino
San Clemente, bye
Redondo at Valencia
Xavier Prep at Claremont
Beverly Hills at #4 Fountain Valley
#3 Irvine at Palm Desert
La Canada at Troy
Ayala at Sage Hill
Newbury Park at San Marcos
Westlake at Ventura
West Ranch at Placentia Valencia
Huntington Beach at Brentwood
#2 Woodbridge at Oak Park
DIVISION 2
First round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
Camarillo at #1 Calabasas
Crescenta Valley at Santa Monica
Temecula Valley at Rancho Cucamonga
South Torrance at King
Campbell Hall at Cypress
Temple City at Redlands
Buckley at Dos Pueblos
St. Francis at #4 Santa Margarita
#3 Tesoro at Edison
Hart at West Torrance
Sunny Hills at Walnut
Palm Springs at Etiwanda
Viewpoint at Pasadena Poly
St. Margaret's at Cerritos
Santa Barbara at Cate
Burbank at #2 Foothill
DIVISION 3
Wild-card matches, Tuesday
Bonita 15, Oakwood 3
Vista Murrieta 10, Garden Grove 8
Torrance 14, Oxford Academy 4
Long Beach Wilson 11, Corona Santiago 7
Whitney 13, Eastvale Roosevelt 5
Arlington 9, Yucaipa 9 (Arlington wins on games, 87-71)
Burbank Burroughs 13, South Hills 5
Nordhoff 11, Laguna Blanca 7
Capistrano Valley 12, Millikan 6
Mater Dei 16, Crean Lutheran 2
First round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
Bonita at #1 Orange Lutheran
Vista Murrieta at Rowland
Torrance at Long Beach Poly
Brea Olinda at San Juan Hills
Laguna Beach at Keppel
Long Beach Wilson at Redlands East Valley
Gahr at Westminster La Quinta
#4 Aliso Niguel at Indio
Whitney at #3 Trabuco Hills
Hacienda Heights Wilson at El Modena
Arlington at Arroyo
Thacher at Simi Valley
Burbank Burroughs at Carpinteria
Nordhoff at Bolsa Grande
Capistrano Valley at La Serna
#2 Mater Dei at Mayfair
DIVISION 4
Wild-card matches, Tuesday
El Rancho 12, Lakewood 6
Western 13, Alhambra 5
First round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
El Rancho at #1 Maranatha
West Covina at Magnolia
Fullerton at Serrano
Webb at Arrowhead Christian
Villanova Prep at Milken
La Salle at Quartz Hill
Rosemead at Warren
Hillcrest at #4 Canyon Springs
#3 Flintridge Prep at CAMS
San Dimas at Jurupa Valley
Rancho Alamitos at Segerstrom
Santa Fe at San Gabriel
La Mirada at Pasadena Marshall
Le Lycee at Rio Mesa
Riverside Poly at Hemet
Western at #2 Bishop Montgomery
DIVISION 5
Wild-card matches, Tuesday
Temescal Canyon 13, Twentynine Palms 5
Geffen 9, Channel Islands 9 (Geffen wins on games, 72-70)
Highland 12, Katella 6
Yucca Valley 16, Rubidoux 2
Oak Hills 12, Arroyo Valley 6
Ontario 14, Grand Terrace 4
Eisenhower 15, Palmdale 3
Beaumont 14, Granite Hills 4
First round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
Wildwood at #1 Montclair
Orange at Vista del Lago
Temescal Canyon at Heritage
Geffen at Bishop Amat
Highland at Silverado
Garey at Sultana
San Jacinto at Rim of the World
Yucca Valley at #4 Azusa
Coachella Valley at #3 Patriot
Adelanto at Knight
Oak Hills at Edgewood
Ontario at Costa Mesa
Valley View at Workman
Eisenhower at Riverside Notre Dame
Summit at Savanna
Beaumont at #2 Indian Springs
Notes: Second round (Div. 1-5), Friday, 3 p.m.; quarterfinals (Div. 1-5), May 6, 3 p.m. semifinals (all divisions), May 8, 3 p.m. Championships, May 10 at Claremont Club (Claremont).