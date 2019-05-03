Advertisement

High school boys' volleyball: Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings

May 03, 2019 | 8:44 AM

DIVISION 1

Quarterfinals, Saturday, 6 p.m.

San Clemente at #1 Newport Harbor

Loyola at #4 Redondo

Santa Barbara at #3 Corona del Mar

#2 Mira Costa at Huntington Beach

DIVISION 2

Second round, Thursday

Saddleback Valley Christian d. Northwood, 25-21, 21-25, 25-19, 25-22

Dana Hills d. San Marcos, 25-12, 25-23, 21-25, 25-20

West Ranch d. Thousand Oaks, 25-23, 14-25, 25-22, 25-19

Alemany d. Arcadia, 25-20, 25-20, 25-19

Beckman d. El Segundo, 25-10, 25-18, 25-20

Mission Viejo d. Burbank Burroughs, 28-26, 28-26, 26-24

Oak Park d. Orange Lutheran, 25-21, 22-25, 25-22, 25-22

Esperanza d. Valencia, 25-22, 25-21, 25-22

Quarterfinals, Saturday, 6 p.m.

Dana Hills at #1 Saddleback Valley Christian

#4 Alemany at West Ranch

#3 Beckman at Mission Viejo

Oak Park at #2 Esperanza

DIVISION 3

Second round, Thursday

Murrieta Valley d. Bolsa Grande, 25-18, 25-18, 25-21

Woodbridge d. Yorba Linda, 26-24, 25-17, 25-23

Cypress d. Santa Monica, 3 games to 1 (scores not reported)

Quartz Hill d. Crescenta Valley, 25-16, 25-20, 15-25, 27-25

Peninsula d. Eastvale Roosevelt, 25-19, 25-20, 25-20

Foothill d. St. Margaret’s, 25-18, 23-25, 25-18, 25-21

La Palma Kennedy d. Cerritos, 25-21, 14-25, 18-25, 25-17, 15-10

Capistrano Valley d. Great Oak, 3 games to 2 (scores not reported)

Quarterfinals, Saturday, 6 p.m.

#1 Murrieta Valley at Woodbridge

Cypress at #4 Quartz Hill

Foothill at #3 Peninsula

#2 Capistrano Valley at La Palma Kennedy

DIVISION 4

Second round, Thursday

Cerritos Valley Christian d. San Gabriel Academy, 25-22, 26-28, 25-20, 25-20

Flintridge Prep d. Laguna Blanca, 21-25, 25-14, 25-18, 25-17

Windward d. Keppel, 3 games to 0 (scores not reported)

Redlands d. La Serna, 25-20, 24-26, 25-19, 26-24

Los Altos d. Torrance, 3 games to 0 (scores not reported)

Paraclete d. Paramount, 25-20, 25-10, 26-24

Perris d. Katella, 26-24, 15-25, 26-24, 25-22

St. Anthony d. Campbell Hall, 17-25, 25-19, 26-28, 25-22, 15-12

Quarterfinals, Saturday, 6 p.m.

#1 Cerritos Valley Christian at Flintridge Prep

Windward at Redlands

#3 Los Altos at Paraclete

Perris at #2 St. Anthony

DIVISION 5

Second round, Thursday

Ocean View d. La Quinta, 25-12, 25-13, 22-25, 25-19

Elsinore d. Arrowhead Christian, 21-25, 25-21, 25-20, 26-24

Redlands East Valley d. Indian Springs, 22-25, 25-22, 25-20, 25-22

Santa Monica Pacifica Christian d. Pacific Lutheran, 25-18, 25-12, 25-20

El Modena d. Ontario Christian, 30-28, 25-15, 25-19

El Rancho d. Tahquitz, 25-14, 25-18, 26-24

Montebello d. Norwalk, 25-13, 25-11, 24-26, 25-20

Temecula Valley d. Oakwood, 25-21, 25-22, 27-25, 25-15, 15-7

Quarterfinals, Saturday, 6 p.m.

Elsinore at Ocean View

Redlands East Valley at #4 Santa Monica Pacifica Christian

El Rancho at #3 El Modena

Montebello at #2 Temecula Valley

DIVISION 6

Second round, Thursday

Village Christian d. Arlington, 25-9, 25-21, 25-19

Bosco Tech d. Holy Martyrs, 25-18, 21-25, 25-22, 25-17

Garey d. Nuview Bridge, 25-14, 25-17, 22-25, 25-20

Webb d. Brethren Christian, 25-7, 25-15, 25-15

Oxford Academy d. Rancho Christian, 26-24, 25-15, 25-23

Milken d. Avalon, 25-18, 25-21, 29-27

Western Christian d. Ambassador, 3 games to 0 (scores not reported)

Rio Hondo Prep d. Miller, 23-25, 25-14, 25-23, 23-25, 15-13

Quarterfinals, Saturday, 6 p.m.

Bosco Tech at #1 Village Christian

Garey at #4 Webb

Milken at #3 Oxford Academy

Western Christian at #2 Rio Hondo Prep

Notes: Semifinals, Wednesday, 6 p.m. Championships, May 11 at Cerritos College and designated host sites.

