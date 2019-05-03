High school boys' volleyball: Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings

DIVISION 1
Quarterfinals, Saturday, 6 p.m.
San Clemente at #1 Newport Harbor
Loyola at #4 Redondo
Santa Barbara at #3 Corona del Mar
#2 Mira Costa at Huntington Beach
DIVISION 2
Second round, Thursday
Saddleback Valley Christian d. Northwood, 25-21, 21-25, 25-19, 25-22
Dana Hills d. San Marcos, 25-12, 25-23, 21-25, 25-20
West Ranch d. Thousand Oaks, 25-23, 14-25, 25-22, 25-19
Alemany d. Arcadia, 25-20, 25-20, 25-19
Beckman d. El Segundo, 25-10, 25-18, 25-20
Mission Viejo d. Burbank Burroughs, 28-26, 28-26, 26-24
Oak Park d. Orange Lutheran, 25-21, 22-25, 25-22, 25-22
Esperanza d. Valencia, 25-22, 25-21, 25-22
Quarterfinals, Saturday, 6 p.m.
Dana Hills at #1 Saddleback Valley Christian
#4 Alemany at West Ranch
#3 Beckman at Mission Viejo
Oak Park at #2 Esperanza
DIVISION 3
Second round, Thursday
Murrieta Valley d. Bolsa Grande, 25-18, 25-18, 25-21
Woodbridge d. Yorba Linda, 26-24, 25-17, 25-23
Cypress d. Santa Monica, 3 games to 1 (scores not reported)
Quartz Hill d. Crescenta Valley, 25-16, 25-20, 15-25, 27-25
Peninsula d. Eastvale Roosevelt, 25-19, 25-20, 25-20
Foothill d. St. Margaret’s, 25-18, 23-25, 25-18, 25-21
La Palma Kennedy d. Cerritos, 25-21, 14-25, 18-25, 25-17, 15-10
Capistrano Valley d. Great Oak, 3 games to 2 (scores not reported)
Quarterfinals, Saturday, 6 p.m.
#1 Murrieta Valley at Woodbridge
Cypress at #4 Quartz Hill
Foothill at #3 Peninsula
#2 Capistrano Valley at La Palma Kennedy
DIVISION 4
Second round, Thursday
Cerritos Valley Christian d. San Gabriel Academy, 25-22, 26-28, 25-20, 25-20
Flintridge Prep d. Laguna Blanca, 21-25, 25-14, 25-18, 25-17
Windward d. Keppel, 3 games to 0 (scores not reported)
Redlands d. La Serna, 25-20, 24-26, 25-19, 26-24
Los Altos d. Torrance, 3 games to 0 (scores not reported)
Paraclete d. Paramount, 25-20, 25-10, 26-24
Perris d. Katella, 26-24, 15-25, 26-24, 25-22
St. Anthony d. Campbell Hall, 17-25, 25-19, 26-28, 25-22, 15-12
Quarterfinals, Saturday, 6 p.m.
#1 Cerritos Valley Christian at Flintridge Prep
Windward at Redlands
#3 Los Altos at Paraclete
Perris at #2 St. Anthony
DIVISION 5
Second round, Thursday
Ocean View d. La Quinta, 25-12, 25-13, 22-25, 25-19
Elsinore d. Arrowhead Christian, 21-25, 25-21, 25-20, 26-24
Redlands East Valley d. Indian Springs, 22-25, 25-22, 25-20, 25-22
Santa Monica Pacifica Christian d. Pacific Lutheran, 25-18, 25-12, 25-20
El Modena d. Ontario Christian, 30-28, 25-15, 25-19
El Rancho d. Tahquitz, 25-14, 25-18, 26-24
Montebello d. Norwalk, 25-13, 25-11, 24-26, 25-20
Temecula Valley d. Oakwood, 25-21, 25-22, 27-25, 25-15, 15-7
Quarterfinals, Saturday, 6 p.m.
Elsinore at Ocean View
Redlands East Valley at #4 Santa Monica Pacifica Christian
El Rancho at #3 El Modena
Montebello at #2 Temecula Valley
DIVISION 6
Second round, Thursday
Village Christian d. Arlington, 25-9, 25-21, 25-19
Bosco Tech d. Holy Martyrs, 25-18, 21-25, 25-22, 25-17
Garey d. Nuview Bridge, 25-14, 25-17, 22-25, 25-20
Webb d. Brethren Christian, 25-7, 25-15, 25-15
Oxford Academy d. Rancho Christian, 26-24, 25-15, 25-23
Milken d. Avalon, 25-18, 25-21, 29-27
Western Christian d. Ambassador, 3 games to 0 (scores not reported)
Rio Hondo Prep d. Miller, 23-25, 25-14, 25-23, 23-25, 15-13
Quarterfinals, Saturday, 6 p.m.
Bosco Tech at #1 Village Christian
Garey at #4 Webb
Milken at #3 Oxford Academy
Western Christian at #2 Rio Hondo Prep
Notes: Semifinals, Wednesday, 6 p.m. Championships, May 11 at Cerritos College and designated host sites.