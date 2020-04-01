Four more members of Ottawa Senators organization test positive for COVID-19

Four additional members of the Ottawa Senators organization who traveled to California before the NHL season was put on hold have tested positive for COVID-19, the club said Wednesday. That brings to seven the number of known positive tests among the 52-person traveling party for the team’s trip for games at San Jose on March 7, Anaheim on March 10, and at Staples Center on March 11.

The Senators had previously said two players had tested positive without identifying those players. In addition, radio announcer Gord Wilson acknowledged he tested positive.

The only other known positive test results among NHL players belonged to two members of the Colorado Avalanche, who faced the Kings at Staples Center on March 9. The NHL paused its season on March 12.

“Members of the team and staff self-isolated on Friday, March 13, and are all doing well. All test results have now been received, and all those who tested positive have recovered,” the Senators said in a statement.

“The Ottawa Senators’ medical team continues to monitor players and staff and are following all appropriate and professional guidelines to help ensure the health and safety of our employees and the greater community.”

Two members of the Lakers tested positive for COVID-19 and went through a 14-day quarantine but were said to be symptom-free earlier this week. Four members of the Brooklyn Nets, who played the Lakers at Staples Center on March 10, tested positive. They’re now symptom-free.