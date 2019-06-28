The Sports Report: Maybe the Lakers know what they are doing

According to our Tania Ganguli, “The Lakers are expected to have about $32 million to spend in free agency, which should be enough to sign a player on a maximum contract. It also gives them more cash to spread among lower-tier free agents, should they fail to receive a commitment from one of the top players in this year’s free-agent class. Free agency officially opens on Sunday, June 30 at 3 p.m. Pacific time, while teams can begin to schedule meetings at 3 p.m. on June 29.