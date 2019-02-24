NBA Fastbreak: Bad news when a referee becomes the story of the week

All-Star guard Bradley Beal has been rather heroic for the Washington Wizards, a team that’s had to deal with losing and a season-ending injury to John Wall. Since December, Beal is averaging nearly 28 points, six assists and five-plus rebounds. For teams that miss out on Anthony Davis this summer, Beal will be a top trade candidate if Washington listens to offers. … DeMar DeRozan’s return to Toronto on Friday ended in the worst way, with Kawhi Leonard stealing the ball from the former Raptor for whom he was traded and slamming home the game-winning basket. … You might not see a better shot this season than Oklahoma City forward Paul George’s game-winning floater Friday night, with the most-valuable-player candidate lofting the ball high over over Utah center Rudy Gobert with less than a second left.