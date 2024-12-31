The Sports Report: LeBron James hopes L.A. will be his last NBA stop

Lakers star LeBron James does his trademark chalk-toss before a game against the Memphis Grizzlies at Crypto.com Arena on Nov. 13.

Howdy, I’m your host, Austin Knoblauch, filling in for Houston Mitchell. Let’s get right to the news.

From Dan Woike: Speaking as a 40-year-old NBA player for the first time, LeBron James said Monday that, should he desire, he could still play at a high level in the NBA for several seasons.

“To be honest, if I really wanted to, I could probably play this game at a high level probably for about another — it’s weird that I might say this — but probably about another five to seven years, if I wanted to,” James said. “But I’m not going to do that.”

James said he has a “very good” relationship with his eventual retirement from the NBA, though he said he won’t be walking away because his skill demands it.

Talking to reporters on his 40th birthday Monday, James directly addressed his eventual retirement and said he envisions that happening at some point with the Lakers.

“That would be the plan,” he said of staying with the Lakers. “I came here to play the last stage of my career and to finish it off here. But I’m also not silly or too jaded to know the business of the game as well, to know the business of basketball. But I think my relationship with this organization speaks for itself. And hopefully I don’t got to go nowhere before my career is over.”

He’s been subject to some mild trade rumors at times over the last two years, and he currently has a no-trade clause in his contract. He has a player option at the end of this season, and he could opt out and sign a new deal with the team in free agency as well.

Continue reading here

DODGERS

Japan’s Roki Sasaki delivers a pitch against Mexico in the World Baseball Classic in March. (Wilfredo Lee / Associated Press)

From Mike DiGiovanna: Neither Shohei Ohtani nor Yoshinobu Yamamoto were part of the Dodgers’ initial in-person pitch to Japanese pitching star Roki Sasaki, a meeting that took place at the Westwood offices of the Wasserman Media Group before the holidays, according to people with knowledge of the situation not authorized to speak publicly about it.

The reason for their absence? They weren’t invited.

“One of the criteria for the meetings is that Roki asked that no players were to attend,” Joel Wolfe, the agent representing the 23-year-old right-hander, said in a 20-minute video call with reporters to update Sasaki negotiations on Monday.

“There were a couple of teams that had a video from one or two players, but for the most part, it was the general manager, possibly an assistant GM, the manager, the pitching coach and people from the bio-mechanics performance and training staff.”

Continue reading here

LAKERS

Brooklyn Nets forward Dorian Finney-Smith, left, defends against Lakers forward Anthony Davis during a game in January 2024. (Ashley Landis / Associated Press)

From Dan Woike: The things that the Lakers and LeBron James are going to like best about Dorian Finney-Smith are the things that have kept Finney-Smith from appreciating his battles against the NBA’s all-time leading scorer.

“This is probably the most I ever said something to him. I’ve been guarding him for nine years, but I’m just not too friendly on the court,” Finney-Smith said Monday in Los Angeles.

Just because Finney-Smith is known for his toughness, his willingness to take on brutal defensive assignments, that doesn’t mean his first chat with James would be about the battles the Lakers would fight now that they’re teammates.

Instead, Finney-Smith saw an opportunity.

Continue reading here

NBA scores

NBA standings

NFL

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff passes against the Buffalo Bills on Dec. 15. (Duane Burleson / Associated Press)

From Sam Farmer: This NFL season is not lacking drama, but it’s running a little short on intrigue.

Sometimes, three-quarters of the 32 teams still have at least a flicker of hope heading into the final weekend of the season. This year, 15 teams already have been mathematically eliminated.

Still, there’s drama to be had, and the league has scheduled Week 18 accordingly.

Continue reading here

ALSO: Pro athletes’ homes are being targeted by South American organized theft rings, FBI says

NFL scores

NFL standings

RAMS

Rams defensive end Kobie Turner celebrates a sack against the Green Bay Packers in October. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

From Gary Klein: Now that the Rams have clinched a playoff spot, coach Sean McVay has a decision to make.

Does he play starters to ensure the best chance of beating the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at SoFi Stadium and retaining the No. 3 seed? Or does he rest quarterback Matthew Stafford and others and take his chances that the Rams might fall to No. 4?

Final seedings and playoff matchups will not be determined until after Sunday’s games, but the Rams are positioned to play a wild-card game against either the Washington Commanders, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings or Detroit Lions.

The Rams (10-6) earned their postseason opportunity by coming back from a 1-4 start, including last Saturday’s 13-9 victory over the Arizona Cardinals. That win set up McVay’s team for a wait to possibly determine the NFC West champion and playoff scenarios.

Continue reading here

CHARGERS

Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh smiles next to quarterback Justin Herbert before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Nov. 17. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

From Thuc Nhi Nguyen: Jim Harbaugh doesn’t care for complicated playoff scenarios. With teams still vying for divisional titles and playoff seeding, the Chargers coach, whose team clinched its first postseason berth since 2022 on Saturday, maintains a simple goal for a Week 18 game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

“My plan is to win,” Harbaugh said Monday. “That’s been our mindset from the very beginning: win the next game.”

A road win in the Chargers’ regular-season finale against the Raiders (4-12) is necessary for the Chargers (10-6) to move up in the AFC playoff picture. They can claim the No. 5 seed — setting up a favorable matchup against the No. 4 Houston Texans in the wild-card round — with a win over the Raiders and a Pittsburgh Steelers loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Continue reading here

Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka speaks to reporters during a news conference on Monday. (Kyusung Gong / Associated Press)

From Andrés Soto: Growing up in the Pacific Northwest, the Rose Bowl was something Ohio State senior receiver Emeka Egbuka dreamed of. It’s the game he and his childhood friends would imagine themselves in whenever they would play in the backyard.

“There’s just something about it,” Egbuka said. “Something in the air down there in Pasadena. It’s just a beautiful venue, especially that time of the year. … So just having the chance to play in it, it’s definitely very surreal. And this is gonna be my second time, so I’m gonna do my best to take it all in.”

But Egbuka, a native of Steilacoom, Wash., always pictured himself donning the uniform of the team that will be on the sideline across from him on Wednesday.

Continue reading here

ALSO: The next Bo Jackson? Oregon’s Bryce Boettcher is a two-sport star in the making

CLIPPERS

Clippers guard James Harden controls the ball in front of New Orleans Pelicans guard Dejounte Murray in the first half of the Clippers’ 116-113 win Monday night. (Peter Forest / Associated Press)

From the Associated Press: Norman Powell scored 35 points, James Harden hit go-ahead free throws with 17.9 seconds left and the Clippers held on to defeat the New Orleans Pelicans 116-113 on Monday night.

With the Pelicans — losers of 10 straight and 19 of 20 — trying to tie the score, Harden adroitly fouled rookie center Yves Missi, whose 12-point, nine-rebound and five-block performance was tarnished by his missed free throw that could have tied it at 114 with 4.3 seconds left.

Officials prematurely blew the whistle because they thought Missi’s foul shot missed the rim. They called for a jump ball at center court after video review.

Continue reading here

Clippers-Pelicans box score

NHL

NHL scores

NHL standings

And finally

It’s every college football fan’s favorite time of the year — transfer portal season! Keep track of the players joining and leaving UCLA and USC in our handy NCAA portal tracker here.

