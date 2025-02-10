The Sports Report: Super Day for Eagles is a Super Bust for Chiefs

Howdy, I’m your host, Houston Mitchell. Let’s get right to the news.

From Gary Klein: This time they left no room for a comeback.

The Philadelphia Eagles waited two years to avenge a Super Bowl defeat by the Kansas City Chiefs.

On Sunday, there was no way they were going to let Patrick Mahomes and the two-time defending champion Chiefs do it again.

Dynasty?

The Eagles derailed it by dominating the Chiefs in a 40-22 victory before 65,719 in Super Bowl LIX at the Caesars Superdome.

“The message was that we can’t rewrite history or do nothing about the past,” receiver A.J. Brown said, “but we can make it even. The guys came with that mindset, and didn’t let up.”

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts passed for two touchdowns and ran for another, earning Super Bowl MVP honors. Saquon Barkley set a single-season record for rushing yardage and the Eagles’ defense sacked Mahomes six times and forced two turnovers.

Rookie cornerback Cooper DeJean returned an interception for a touchdown and linebacker Zack Baun’s interception set up a touchdown pass from Hurts to Brown as the Eagles raced to a 24-0 halftime lead en route to their first Super Bowl victory since the 2017 season.

Continue reading here

Super Bowl box score

UCLA BASKETBALL

Londynn Jones scored a season-high 21 points to lead No. 1 UCLA to a 62-52 win over Oregon on Sunday.

Lauren Betts added nine points, six rebounds and four assists for the Bruins (23-0, 11-0 Big Ten), who won their 22nd consecutive game by double digits. Former Oregon player Angela Dugalic added seven points and eight rebounds for UCLA.

Nani Falatea scored 19 points to pace Oregon (16-8, 7-6), which dropped its third in a row. Deja Kelly added 14 points and five rebounds for the Ducks, who shot 26.6% from the field.

Continue reading here

UCLA box score

Big Ten standings

AP top 25 rankings

DODGERS

From Jack Harris: After welcoming a flurry of new faces to the organization this offseason, the Dodgers brought back a much more familiar figure on Sunday.

The team and Kiké Hernández have agreed on a one-year contract that will see the veteran utilityman re-sign with the club for its World Series defense in 2025, according to a person with knowledge of the situation who was not authorized to speak publicly.

Full terms of the deal, which is pending a physical, were not immediately clear. Hernández signaled the news himself by posting a video to social media Sunday afternoon, with the caption “walking through the open door.”

Continue reading here

Dave Roberts and Rich Aurilia bonded over wine as teammates. Now it’s a business for them

LAKERS

From Dan Woike: The Lakers’ trade for center Mark Williams has been “rescinded” because of a “failure to satisfy a condition of the trade,” the Lakers announced Saturday night.

Williams failed his physical, according to people with knowledge of the situation not authorized to speak publicly. Dalton Knecht and Cam Reddish will remain with the Lakers, who also will retain their 2031 first-round pick.

The rescinded trade leaves the Lakers with Jaxson Hayes as the lone center on the roster and robs the team of the 7-footer it hoped to pair with newly acquired Luka Doncic.

Continue reading here

Anthony Davis will be sidelined for a month following injury in Mavericks debut

1908 — Tommy Burns knocks out Jack Palmer in the fourth round to defend his world heavyweight title in London.

1949 — Joe Fulks of Philadelphia scores 63 points in a 108-87 win over Indianapolis to set an NBA scoring record which would last for nearly a decade.

1952 — The Baltimore Bullets play the 48-minute game without making a single substitution and beat the Fort Wayne Pistons 82-77.

1962 — Jim Beatty becomes the first American to break the 4-minute mile indoors with a 3:58.9 in Los Angeles.

1968 — Peggy Fleming wins the women’s Olympic figure skating gold medal in Grenoble, France.

1969 — LSU’s Pete Maravich scores 66 points in a 110-94 loss to Tulane.

1971 — Former first baseman Bill White becomes the first Black announcer in major baseball league history, signing to join the New York Yankees WPIX broadcast team.

1972 — Guy Lafleur becomes the first rookie in the NHL’s modern era to have three hat tricks in a season. Lafleur scores three goals and adds an assist in the Canadiens’ 7-1 win against the Chicago Black Hawks.

1989 — K.C. Jones of the Boston Celtics and Lenny Wilkens of the Cleveland Cavaliers are elected to the Basketball Hall of Fame. Also elected is William “Pop” Gates, who played during the game’s barnstorming years in the 1930s and 1940s.

1992 — Bonnie Blair becomes the first woman to successfully defend an Olympic gold medal in 500-meter speed skating and the first American woman in any sport to win gold medals in consecutive Olympics.

1998 — Picabo Street, Alpine skiing’s comeback kid, overcomes a mistake about midway through her run and charges to an Olympic gold by one-hundredth of a second in the women’s super-G — the games’ first Alpine medal after three days of snow-related postponements.

2003 — Detroit’s Brett Hull becomes the sixth NHL player to score 700 regular-season goals. Hull beats San Jose’s Evgeni Nabokov with a wrist shot in a 5-4 win over the Sharks.

2007 — Jaromir Jagr has three assists in the New York Rangers’ 5-2 win over Washington and becomes the 12th player in NHL history to score 1,500 points.

2017 — Golden State’s Draymond Green becomes the first player in NBA history to record a triple-double with fewer than 10 points scored. Green had 12 rebounds, 10 assists, 10 steals and 4 points in a 122-107 win over Memphis. Green also had five blocks, which made him the first player to record 10 steals and five blocks in a game since steals and blocks were first tracked in 1973-74.

2018 — Sweden’s Charlotte Kalla wins the first gold medal of the Pyeongchang Games and Norwegian cross-country skier Marit Bjoergen takes silver in the women’s 15-kilometer skiathlon to become the most decorated female Winter Olympian ever. Bjoergen captures her 11th career medal, breaking a three-way tie with Russian Raisa Smetanina and Italian Stefania Belmondo.

Compiled by the Associated Press