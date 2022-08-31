Houston Dynamo scores late to upset LAFC

Griffin Dorsey scored in the 75th minute and the Houston Dynamo beat LAFC 2-1 on Wednesday night.

Sebastian Ferreira gave the Dynamo (8-15-5) a 1-0 lead on a penalty kick in the 13th minute.

Cristian Arango scored for LAFC (18-7-3) in the 19th minute.

Both teams next play Sunday. The Dynamo visit the Seattle Sounders and LAFC hosts Real Salt Lake.