Houston Dynamo scores late to upset LAFC

LAFC forward Cristian Arango heads the ball into the goal to score.
LAFC forward Cristian Arango (9) heads the ball into the goal past midfielder Ryan Hollingshead (24) during the first half on Wednesday in Houston.
(Michael Wyke / Associated Press)
Associated Press
HOUSTON — 

Griffin Dorsey scored in the 75th minute and the Houston Dynamo beat LAFC 2-1 on Wednesday night.

Sebastian Ferreira gave the Dynamo (8-15-5) a 1-0 lead on a penalty kick in the 13th minute.

Cristian Arango scored for LAFC (18-7-3) in the 19th minute.

Both teams next play Sunday. The Dynamo visit the Seattle Sounders and LAFC hosts Real Salt Lake.

