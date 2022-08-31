Houston Dynamo scores late to upset LAFC
HOUSTON —
Griffin Dorsey scored in the 75th minute and the Houston Dynamo beat LAFC 2-1 on Wednesday night.
Sebastian Ferreira gave the Dynamo (8-15-5) a 1-0 lead on a penalty kick in the 13th minute.
Cristian Arango scored for LAFC (18-7-3) in the 19th minute.
Both teams next play Sunday. The Dynamo visit the Seattle Sounders and LAFC hosts Real Salt Lake.
Mexico unveiled its away kit for this fall’s World Cup in Qatar that reflects the country’s pre-Hispanic memory and current-day cultural touchstones.
All about the beautiful game
Go inside the L.A. pro soccer scene and beyond in Kevin Baxter's weekly newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.