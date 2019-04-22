The Sports Report: Clippers on the brink of elimination

“The homer, Bellinger’s 11th this season, wrapped up the 23-year-old slugger’s personal skills showcase. Bellinger collected three hits and walked once. He stole a base and was caught trying to steal another. He robbed Christian Yelich, the only player in the National League in his stratosphere this season, of his 14th home run and fifth of the series with a leaping grab at the wall in right field in the seventh inning. He was everywhere for the Dodgers as they won three of four from one of their fellow playoff contenders.