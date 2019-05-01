The Sports Report: The Kentucky Derby post positions are announced

But as a reader, we’d like to invite you to join us for some special pre-fight prep: A live recording of our podcast “Arrive Early, Leave Late” from Losers Bar at the MGM Grand Casino. We’ll focus on the big fight with an array of Times journalists, including boxing writer Lance Pugmire, columnists Dylan Hernandez, Arash Markazi and LZ Granderson and some extra special guests from the boxing world. We’ll also have a few other surprises after Friday’s weigh in. Please join us from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Losers. Look for more information on this soon.