The Sports Report: Congratulations to Maximum Security, no, Country House, oh just forget it

So I’m watching the Kentucky Derby as Maximum Security dominates and wins relatively easily. Everyone was happy and excited on my television, and then suddenly, the cheering stopped. Maybe Maximum Security wasn’t the winner. So we waited, and waited, and waited. Then, we waited some more. The analysts on NBC replayed a key part of the race over and over and over. Then they replayed it some more. Would Maximum Security be disqualified? They showed the three stewards who were going to make the decision, who seemed to be in an old phone booth from the 1970s, watching the replay on three TV screens that looked like they were from about 2005. One TV screen kept cutting out. One of the stewards kept referring to a book.