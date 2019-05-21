The Sports Report: Magic never heard the phrase 'Loose lips sink ships'

"Again, I'm about everything being right with the Lakers. I'm never going to do anything wrong or go against the Lakers or go against Jeanie [Buss]. Even right now, I'm not going against Rob, but I'm going to tell the truth. But I'm not against him. I talked to Rob on Saturday. Write that. When he calls in a day or two, I'm still going to talk to him. That's who I am. I talked to Jeanie last week right before they went to Chicago. I'm going to always talk to the Lakers. Listen, I'm a Laker for life. That's who I am and I want us to win."