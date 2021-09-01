Advertisement
U.S. Open updates: Naomi Osaka advances to third round after opponent withdraws

Naomi Osaka walks onto the court for her first-round U.S. Open match against Marie Bouzkova on Monday in New York.
(Elise Amendola / Associated Press)
By Helene ElliottSports Columnist 
NEW YORK — 

Defending U.S. Open women’s champion Naomi Osaka advanced to the third round of this year’s tournament via a walkover when her scheduled opponent on Wednesday, Olga Danilovic of Serbia, withdrew because of an unspecified medical reason before their match.

Tournament organizers then moved the match between No. 12 seed Simona Halep and Kristina Kucova from an outside court to Arthur Ashe Stadium for a noon Eastern time start. Ashe Stadium has a roof, as does Louis Armstrong Stadium. The roof was closed on each stadium following morning rain showers that delayed play on the outdoor courts.

Forecasts called for rain throughout the day as the second round of singles competition and first round of doubles play began.

According to the U.S. Tennis Assn., 13 American men advanced to the second round of the Open, the most since 15 did so in 1994. Many have California connections.

They are:

Zach Svadja, 18, of San Diego; Jenson Brooksby, 20, of Sacramento; Brandon Nakashima, 20, of San Diego; Taylor Fritz, 23, of Rancho Palos Verdes; Frances Tiafoe, 23; Reilly Opelka, 24; Maxime Cressy, 24, of Hermosa Beach and UCLA; Ernesto Escobedo, 25, of Los Angeles; Mackenzie McDonald, 26, of Piedmont and UCLA; Jack Sock, 28; Marcos Giron, 28, of Thousand Oaks and UCLA; Denis Kudla, 29, and Steve Johnson, 31, who both played at USC.

Helene Elliott

Helene Elliott joined the Los Angeles Times’ sports department in 1989. She became the first female journalist to be honored with a plaque in the Hall of Fame of a major professional sport as the 2005 winner of the Hockey Hall of Fame’s Elmer Ferguson Award, awarded to writers “who have brought honor to journalism and to hockey.” A native of Brooklyn, N.Y., and graduate of Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism, she has covered 16 Olympics. She recently crossed covering Wimbledon off her bucket list.

