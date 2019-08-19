Mater Dei, St. John Bosco start at No. 1 and No. 2 in Southern Section rankings

To no one’s surprise, Mater Dei and St. John Bosco top the first Southern Section Division 1 football poll.

Corona Centennial is No. 3 and Oaks Christian No. 4. Those four teams were in the semifinals last season. Centennial plays Mater Dei on Friday night to open the season at Santa Ana Stadium.

Grace Brethren is ranked No. 1 in Division 3 and Villa Park is No. 1 in Division 4.