High School Sports

Mater Dei, St. John Bosco start at No. 1 and No. 2 in Southern Section rankings

By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
Aug. 19, 2019
11:53 AM
To no one’s surprise, Mater Dei and St. John Bosco top the first Southern Section Division 1 football poll.

Corona Centennial is No. 3 and Oaks Christian No. 4. Those four teams were in the semifinals last season. Centennial plays Mater Dei on Friday night to open the season at Santa Ana Stadium.

Grace Brethren is ranked No. 1 in Division 3 and Villa Park is No. 1 in Division 4.

Eric Sondheimer
Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times.
