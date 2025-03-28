An All-Inclusive Wedding Package For $10K In Los Angeles? Gen Z Couples Are Flocking To The Social Club

In Los Angeles, where the average wedding costs upwards of $36,000, The Social Club has introduced a game-changing alternative. For just $10,000, couples can book an all-inclusive wedding package that offers a stylish, intimate celebration without breaking the bank.

Founded by Julia Calaway and Alexandra Epstein, The Social Club was initially established as a cultural hub for Gen Z artists and creators—a space to connect, create, and experience art and music. After a year in operation, the founders realized that many of their peers faced a significant dilemma: they struggled to afford weddings that reflected their personal style.

The Social Club founders Julia Calaway and Alexandra Epstein.

)

Julia and Alexandra saw the stark contrast between the lavish, Instagram-worthy weddings often showcased on social media and the financial realities many young couples were facing. Many of these couples were even going into debt to make their dream day a reality.

“The more we talked to our regulars and guests at The Social Club, the more we learned how much they needed a space to celebrate one of the ultimate displays of connection—marriage,” said Julia Calaway. “We saw our peers struggling to afford their dream weddings. We knew we could offer a wedding that was unique, beautiful, and within our generation’s budget.”

The Social Club’s package is ideal for Gen Z couples seeking intimate gatherings, unique venues, and weddings centered around meaningful, experience-driven moments.



This insight led to the creation of The Social Club’s $10,000 wedding package. By cutting out the middleman and handling everything in-house—venue, florals, catering, photography, and design—the team has crafted an affordable yet high-quality wedding experience that resonates with young couples looking for authenticity and affordability.

The Social Club’s package caters perfectly to Gen Z couples who are prioritizing intimate ceremonies, non-traditional venues, and experience-driven celebrations. “Our couples love how our space looks and feels,” said Julia. “They can have an intimate ceremony that turns into a lively after party. They appreciate the special touches we offer, like our espresso machine, board games tucked away in antique bookshelves, and the hand-painted chess board that pops out of the wall. The Social Club feels like a beautiful, storied home without the effort of creating that vibe themselves.”



The $10,000 package includes everything needed for a memorable micro-wedding: a ceremony and reception for up to 35 guests (with an option to expand to 100 for an additional fee), a curated open bar with wines, beers, and non-alcoholic beverages, vintage-inspired décor and florals, a bridal bouquet, boutonniere, and wedding party adornments. The package also includes a chef-curated passed dinner service and a two-tiered wedding cake with vintage-style buttercream frosting and sugared fresh fruit. An officiant and wedding coordinator ensure a seamless experience, allowing couples to focus on the sentimental aspects of their day without worrying about logistics.

Floral arrangements are part of the all-inclusive package.

“We’ve been blown away by the response to our $10K wedding,” said Julia. “After spending only $40 on advertising, we’ve had couples reach out to us through social media, our website, and word of mouth. What surprised us most is how little our couples want to plan out every detail of their wedding. With our package, they can focus on what really matters while we take care of everything else.”

As the wedding industry continues to evolve, The Social Club’s approach offers a timely solution for couples seeking value without compromising on quality or style. “With costs rising in every industry, including weddings, our $10K package is a smart solution for couples who want to celebrate without going into debt,” Julia added.

The unique arrangement of the space means allows an intimate ceremony to turn into a lively after party.

The Social Club’s commitment to quality and affordability is reflected in their collaborative efforts with local vendors. “Julia and I designed everything about this wedding, from start to finish,” said Alexandra Epstein. “We rotate our floral designs, food, wine, and cake decor based on what’s in season. We’ve also had the privilege of working with collaborators like Pia Mileaf-Patel, whose floral designs have inspired us for years, and talented photographers like Andrea Nayeli, who has been a regular in our space since we first opened.”

For those looking for a unique, budget-friendly wedding in Los Angeles, The Social Club’s all-inclusive $10K package provides a solution that combines cost-effectiveness with the authenticity and quality that today’s modern couples value.