7 Lush and Luxurious Bali Honeymoon Venues

Bali is one of those places that just seems made for honeymoons. Tropical, romantic, and affordable, it’s no wonder the island is trending as one of the most popular honeymoon destinations in 2025. “Bali offers honeymooners exactly what most couples are dreaming about, at a price that won’t break the bank,” says Renee Meyer, founder of Unforgettable Honeymoons. Even couples with a modest budget can access private villas with plunge pools, ocean views and jungle surroundings, and pampering spa treatments that incorporate local custom and traditions.

What makes it even better is how much variety there is within the confines of a relatively small island. As Krisna Yasa of The Seven Holiday put it, “You can wake up in a forest villa in Ubud and be watching the sunset over the ocean in Uluwatu by evening.” From ancient temples to candlelit beach dinners and waterfall swims, Bali is full of moments both romantic and cinematic. Here’s a look at some of the five-star hotel options in Bali, each one offering something a little different, but all perfect for embarking on your first adventure as a married couple.

Capella Ubud, Bali

Tucked deep in the jungle of Ubud, Capella Ubud is like stepping into a different time. Designed by visionary architect Bill Bensley, the property has 22 tents, and each one is totally unique, filled with antiques and touches that feel both old-world European and unmistakably Balinese. Rainforests surround, with private saltwater pools and large wooden decks that make you feel like you’re floating in the trees.

The way the resort blends into the landscape is impressive. It wasn’t built on the land, but with it, carefully preserving the terrain. While it’s incredibly luxe, it doesn’t feel fussy. The Auriga Wellness spa is tucked away in the jungle too, with treatments inspired by the natural surroundings of the island.

Jimbaran Puri

Jimbaran Puri sits on the calm, white-sand shores of Jimbaran Bay. The villas and cottages are inspired by traditional Balinese homes, with thatched roofs, sunken terrazzo tubs, and lots of warm teak wood. It’s elegant without being over the top, and the nearby beachfront is perfect for slow mornings or dinner at sunset.

What makes it even more special is how rooted the resort is rooted in the local community. Jimbaran Puri works with Sanss Studio to highlight Indonesian textiles and heritage, and there are daily yoga and meditation sessions in the garden. You’re also close to iconic spots like Pura Luhur Uluwatu or the lively seafood market if you want to venture out to take in the local Balinese culture.

The Legian Seminyak, Bali

Right on Seminyak Beach, The Legian Seminyak Bali is one of those places where everything feels polished and laid back at the same time. Every suite looks out over the ocean, and the interiors are full of thoughtful Indonesian art and textures. The resort boasts three beachfront swimming pools, including an adults-only pool. The Legian’s location is one of the biggest perks as you’re steps away from Seminyak’s best restaurants, shops, and bars. perfect if you want a bit of action without sacrificing privacy.

Four Seasons Resort Bali at Sayan

The Four Seasons Resort Bali at Sayan feels like a hidden sanctuary floating above the Ayung River. The suspension bridge and lotus pond entrance is so unique it’s almost worth the trip itself. The villas and suites are spread out across jungle-covered hills, each with a private plunge pool and misty, green views you’ll dream about long after you’ve left.

Guests can take part in rice planting, cooking classes, or even healing rituals with a local priest. The Sacred River Spa uses local ingredients and ancient Balinese techniques.

Viceroy Bali

Family-owned and perched high above the Valley of the Kings, Viceroy Bali as the perfect blend of luxury and seclusion. Every one of the 40 villas comes with a private heated pool and views that of the jungle, rice terraces, and Mount Agung on a clear day. It’s only five minutes from Ubud, but it feels absolutely secluded.

Dining at the on-site restaurant Apéritif blends global cuisine with local flavors in a colonial-style mansion. The spa is top-notch too, mixing Balinese traditions with modern wellness. There’s even a helipad for convenience and privacy.

Wanakasa at COMO Shambhala Estate

Wanakasa, which means “forest in the mist,” sits like a treehouse above the Ayung River and feels like something out of a dream. The main suite has a Jacuzzi and a curved infinity pool that peeks out through the treetops, and all the rooms feature beautiful ironwood shingles and teak wood floors.

As part of the broader COMO Shambhala Estate, wellness is an essential part of the experience. Yoga, Pilates, and plant-based meals are all offered daily. With its emphasis on personalized service and holistic wellness, Wanakasa offers couples a transformative retreat in the heart of Bali’s natural beauty.

The Oberoi Beach Resort, Bali

The Oberoi Beach Resort, Bali is a bit of a legend in Bali. Opened in 1978, it was one of the first luxury beach resorts on the island and still has a timeless and classic aesthetic. It’s tucked into 15 acres of gardens right on Seminyak Beach, with thatched roofs, hand-carved stone details, and open-air pavilions. The villas are private and peaceful, with sunken marble tubs, open-air bathrooms, and some with their own pools.

Frangipani Café is perfect for breakfast under the palms, while Kura Kura serves up elegant dinners with local flavors. Traditional Balinese dance performances take place in their own outdoor amphitheater. The intimate spa is surrounded by lily ponds and offers some of the best massages on the island.