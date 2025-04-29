Spring 2026 Bridal Collections: Ines Di Santo

With her Spring 2026 collection, Le Nouveau Jardin, Ines Di Santo invites brides into a world where art and nature entwine. Drawing from the sinuous lines and organic spirit of the Art Nouveau movement, Di Santo crafts a story where every gown is not merely worn—it lives, breathes, and moves with the bride.

This collection channels the era’s devotion to nature’s beauty, echoing painter Elisabeth Sonrel’s belief that “Art is the bridge between the soul and nature.” From shimmering beadwork to botanical motifs that seem to grow from the fabric itself, each design captures the delicate balance between structure and freedom. Sweeping silhouettes and intricate textures conjure an ethereal, sculptural quality, transforming the bride into a living masterpiece.

A model at the Ines Di Santo Barcelona Wedding Fashion Week show. (Collin Pierson | Courtesy Ines Di Santo)

For the bride who is fearless, expressive, and connected to the natural world, Le Nouveau Jardin offers more than fashion—it offers an awakening. “To embrace nature is to embrace oneself,” Di Santo reflects. “To connect with the world around us—its beauty, its flow, its imperfection—is to find harmony within.”

(DANILO HESS | Courtesy Ines Di Santo. )

(DANILO HESS | Courtesy Ines Di Santo)

Known worldwide for her breathtaking bridal creations, Ines Di Santo has built a legacy on celebrating each bride’s unique beauty. Her designs—defined by luxurious fabrics, precise tailoring, and a passion for craftsmanship—transform the search for the perfect dress into an unforgettable experience.

From her Toronto atelier and flagship boutique, located near the prestigious Bloor-Yorkville district, Di Santo brings her Couture and Ines by Ines Di Santo collections to brides across North America and beyond.