Isabell Kristensen Brings Sculptural Silhouettes and Sustainable Style to BBFW 2025

At Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week 2025, Isabell Kristensen Couture unveiled its new bridal collection, marking an exciting era under creative director Martin Kristensen. The collection, described as “ruthlessly romantic,” showcased sculptural silhouettes inspired from historical fashion, especially antique corsetry and Victorian-era crinoline hoop skirts.

Kristensen explained that this aesthetic is deeply rooted in the idea of capturing and immortalizing the bride’s special moment. “It centers on the glorification of the bride, a tribute to her and the love her partner holds,” Kristensen stated. “Ruthlessly romantic because love is the core. Sculptural in silhouette because these designs will be frozen in time, immortalised in our hearts, minds, and memories.”

The designs were created to make the bride stand out when all eyes are on her, especially at her moment of entrance. Kristensen drew inspiration from historical figures such as France’s Empress Eugenie, who was known for her commanding presence because of her crinoline skirts. “Historically these have been used to assert presence, make an audience of any crowd, and capture attention,” Kristensen noted. “What bride does not deserve to be the center of attention?”

Sustainability plays a major role in shaping this collection. More than 56% of the fabrics used are eco-friendly, including innovative materials like Seaqual, which is made from recycled sea nets, and rNylon yarns, crafted from industrial offcuts. Kristensen does acknowledge the complexities that come with integrating sustainability into haute couture though. “The greatest challenge is the luxury of quality available within high fashion,” he said. “Sustainable alternatives are improving but range is still limited. Recycling waste is one avenue, but sourcing from new responsible renewable sources is even more valuable.”

Kristensen is optimistic about sustainable materials continuing to evolve, highlighting improvements in cellulosic fibers like modal and lyocell, which come from natural sources such as wood. These advancements underline his commitment to creating luxury garments that last. “Couture is the antidote to fast fashion,” Kristensen emphasizes. “Our aim is to create gowns that span generations, as heirlooms.”

Since he relaunched the brand’s London atelier in 2017, Kristensen earned recognition in the bridal industry, notably winning the Hitched Bridal Awards in 2025. Looking ahead, Kristensen is planning to expand the brand’s presence, especially in key bridal markets like the United States. “My sights are firmly set on the US,” he shared, mentioning future showcases at New York Luxury Bridal Fashion Week and possible trunk shows in Los Angeles.

Ultimately, Kristensen’s bridal collections are deeply personal, inspired by his lifelong belief in the power of love. “I began the bridal line because I am enamoured with love—true, illimitable, indomitable, overwhelming love,” Kristensen says. “When I design for bridal, I draw on the purest form of that feeling.”

