‘Micro-Luxury’ and Other Indian Wedding Trends For 2025

There’s nothing like an Indian wedding. They’re guaranteed to be vibrant events that boast awe-inspiring decor, spectacular venues, delectable cuisine and lively dance performances.

This year, Indian weddings are embracing a mix of tradition and modernity, with a strong focus on customization, sustainability, and technological integration. We spoke to seven leading Indian wedding experts to learn about the top Indian wedding trends of 2025. Here’s what they had to say.

The Not-so Big Fat Indian Wedding

Undoubtedly, the Big Fat Indian Wedding isn’t going anywhere. However, more and more Indian couples are choosing to have micro weddings, which was unheard of in the Indian community until the Covid pandemic. This shift highlights a new approach to prioritizing quality over quantity while still preserving the grandeur and luxury of the occasion.

(Muita Muthee)

“In 2025, micro luxury weddings are emerging as the latest trend in the Indian wedding scene,” declares Neha Wadhawan, wedding planner and co-founder of The Doli Diary . “Couples are opting to spend the same amount of money they would on a traditional Big Fat Indian Wedding, but with a focus on a smaller, more exclusive guest list — sometimes as few as 50 of their closest family and friends. With fewer guests, the budget is often redirected towards premium services such as top-tier photographers, renowned artists, and high-end décor, ensuring the event feels intimate yet extravagant.”

Mix of Tradition and Modernity

In 2025, Indian weddings are blending Indian traditions and contemporary, western influences. “Couples are mixing age-old Indian customs with modern elements to create celebrations that reflect their unique personalities,” notes Reshma Ramaiah, event planner and co-founder of Resh&Co . “For instance, brides are reimagining the traditional bridal entry by walking down the aisle alone to symbolize empowerment or choreographing their entrance with friends and family to make it more fun and memorable. These thoughtful touches allow couples to keep the cultural essence of an Indian wedding alive while giving it a contemporary, personal twist.”

(The Wedding Story | Courtesy Dreamzkrraft)

Personalized Celebrations

As Indian couples seek more personal and unique experiences, they are moving away from cliché celebrations and opting for weddings that reflect their styles, stories, and values. “We’re seeing 2025 become the year of weddings that tell your story—where weddings go beyond just being a celebration to becoming a deeply personal narrative of the couple’s journey,” states Akansha, creative director and partner at Dreamzkrraft .

Every detail, from the moment guests arrive to the final wedding favor, is becoming an opportunity for couples to tell their stories. “What excites us most is how couples are moving beyond Pinterest-perfect ideas to embrace décor that is truly theirs—personalized, intentional, and thoughtfully curated. It’s no longer about replicating trends, it’s about weaving in the couple’s essence through every element. From the color palette to the smallest design details, everything is chosen to reflect their unique story,” she adds.

Destination Weddings with a Personal Touch

Indian couples are going back to their roots to showcase the beauty and culture of their hometowns. “A trend we’re seeing is ‘wed in India’, where more and more couples are interested in newer locations within India. There’s an interest in destinations beyond Rajasthan and Goa, such as Rishikesh, Dehradun, Mussoorie, Mahabalipuram, and Coorg, among others,” says Parthip Thyagarajan, co-founder and CEO of WeddingSutra , India’s leading wedding platform. “There is also a growing interest in regional Indian cuisines, and elements to reflect their roots.”

Eco-friendly Celebrations

Environmentally sustainable weddings are a growing trend in the global wedding industry, and Indian celebrations are increasingly incorporating these principles.

(Stardust Stories | Courtesy To The Aisle)

“With growing demand and better resources, environmentally sustainable weddings are now more achievable than ever,” says Prerika Puri, boutique wedding designer and founder of To The Aisle . “Though they come at a higher cost, couples who value sustainability are willing to invest in bespoke, eco-friendly celebrations. For instance, at a wedding we worked on in Gir National Park in Gujarat, India, the mandap (wedding altar) was made of macrame by children from an NGO in Ahmedabad and now serves as a decor masterpiece in the couple’s home.”

Simple Weddings in Picturesque Natural Surroundings

When it comes to choosing venues, Indian couples are focusing on outdoor scenic venues that boast spectacular natural beauty. These outdoor venues not only offer beautiful settings but also minimize the environmental impact associated with constructing elaborate indoor sets.

(Snapped Studio)

“Apart from the over-the-top weddings there is a new niche market where couples are choosing to get married in natural surroundings, like forests, mountains, beaches, and gardens, rather than traditional indoor venues,” adds Nida Abed, a freelance wedding planner. “Even though there have always been outdoor weddings, these types of weddings focus more on simplifying the whole wedding right from the decor, food, and vibe. This trend is driven by a desire for a more relaxed, intimate, and visually stunning setting. Outdoor weddings also allow for more personalized and eco-friendly elements, such as sustainable décor, seasonal flowers, and locally sourced food.”

Sustainability and Technology

Lastly, sustainability and technology are not just add-ons anymore, they are becoming core foundations of the Indian wedding experience, shaping how couples plan, celebrate, and remember their special day.

(Sandbox Studios)