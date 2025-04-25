Advertisement
Wedding Inspiration

Spring 2026 Bridal Collections: Ricca Sposa

The Ricca Sposa 2026 bridal collection.
(Courtesy Ricca Sposa)
By Kevin SpencerSenior Content Strategist 

Ricca Sposa has introduced its Spring 2026 Couture Bridal Collection, and it’s nothing short of a love letter to timeless European elegance. Set against the stunning backdrop of a historic Italian villa, the collection captures the spirit of old-world luxury intertwined with the natural harmony of its surroundings.

The Ricca Sposa 2026 bridal collection.
The Ricca Sposa 2026 bridal collection.

(Courtesy Ricca Sposa)

This season’s designs are inspired by the villa’s grand and majestic architecture—its flowing curves, ornate details, and harmonious proportions. The architectural elements are reflected in the gowns’ intricate hand embroidery, 3D floral appliqués, and crystal embellishments.

Advertisement

From voluminous ball gowns to sculptural mermaid silhouettes, the collection caters to a range of bridal trends and visions, allowing every bride to find her own expression of beauty and romance.

1

The Ricca Sposa 2026 bridal collection.

2

The Ricca Sposa 2026 bridal collection.

1. The Ricca Sposa 2026 bridal collection. (Courtesy Ricca Sposa)

Described as a celebration of refined femininity and architectural beauty, the 2026 Couture Collection elevates bridal fashion with unparalleled attention to detail and a distinctly European sensibility.

Advertisement

Ricca Sposa was founded in 2011 by Yuliia Lobachova, and has garnered a reputation for blending exceptional craftsmanship with contemporary design. Since then the brand has grown into a globally recognized name in bridal and evening couture, with a presence in more than 55 countries.

The Ricca Sposa 2026 bridal collection.
(Courtesy Ricca Sposa)

Ricca Sposa devotes itself to innovation while honoring traditional techniques. The team behind the label includes skilled designers, tailors, and embroiderers who bring each garment to life with precision and passion. From its design atelier to the final fittings, every Ricca Sposa gown is a product of careful thought, artistry, and an unrelenting commitment to quality.

Advertisement
The Ricca Sposa 2026 bridal collection.
(Courtesy Ricca Sposa)

More Weddings & Celebrations

A bride and groom at their special table for their wedding reception.

Impress Your Guests and Elevate Your Reception With These Innovative Wedding Catering Trends

The suspension bridge and lotus pond entrance to the Four Seasons Resort Bali at Sayan.

7 Lush and Luxurious Bali Honeymoon Venues

Destination wedding guests gather for the ceremonial toast.

How to Take Care of Your Out-of-Town Wedding Guests and Make Their Journey Worth It

An example of editorial style photo booth photography.

Wedding Photography Trends That Will Be On Every Bride’s Inspiration Board This Year

A romantic dinner celebration for two at Lotus Pond at Four Seasons Bali.

Honeymoon In Bali: Where Romance Meets Ritual

Dancing by candle light at a romantic destination wedding.

Is a Destination Wedding Right for You? Pros and Cons to Consider

Amy and Dan make their way to the reception after saying "I do."

Softness, Style & Soul: A Neurodivergent-Friendly Wedding at The Mountain Mermaid

A honeymoon suite at the Bali Viceroy.

2025 Honeymoon Guide: Romance, Luxury, and Bucket-List Adventure

An Indian wedding with beautiful outfits and brights colors.

What to Wear to an Indian Wedding: A Style Guide From Top Designers

A bride celebrates her big day.

You’re Engaged! What Do You Do Next?

Wedding Inspiration
Kevin Spencer

Kevin Spencer is a senior content strategist at LA Times Studios overseeing content production and video strategy for Weddings and Celebrations.

Advertisement
Advertisement