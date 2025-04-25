Spring 2026 Bridal Collections: Ricca Sposa

Ricca Sposa has introduced its Spring 2026 Couture Bridal Collection, and it’s nothing short of a love letter to timeless European elegance. Set against the stunning backdrop of a historic Italian villa, the collection captures the spirit of old-world luxury intertwined with the natural harmony of its surroundings.

(Courtesy Ricca Sposa)

This season’s designs are inspired by the villa’s grand and majestic architecture—its flowing curves, ornate details, and harmonious proportions. The architectural elements are reflected in the gowns’ intricate hand embroidery, 3D floral appliqués, and crystal embellishments.

From voluminous ball gowns to sculptural mermaid silhouettes, the collection caters to a range of bridal trends and visions, allowing every bride to find her own expression of beauty and romance.

The Ricca Sposa 2026 bridal collection. (Courtesy Ricca Sposa)

Described as a celebration of refined femininity and architectural beauty, the 2026 Couture Collection elevates bridal fashion with unparalleled attention to detail and a distinctly European sensibility.

Ricca Sposa was founded in 2011 by Yuliia Lobachova, and has garnered a reputation for blending exceptional craftsmanship with contemporary design. Since then the brand has grown into a globally recognized name in bridal and evening couture, with a presence in more than 55 countries.

(Courtesy Ricca Sposa)

Ricca Sposa devotes itself to innovation while honoring traditional techniques. The team behind the label includes skilled designers, tailors, and embroiderers who bring each garment to life with precision and passion. From its design atelier to the final fittings, every Ricca Sposa gown is a product of careful thought, artistry, and an unrelenting commitment to quality.

