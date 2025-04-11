What to Wear to an Indian Wedding: A Style Guide From Top Designers

You’re invited to your first Indian wedding, and you’re not quite sure what to wear. Dressing for the many vibrant functions of a multi-day Indian celebration can feel overwhelming—especially if you’re not familiar with traditional attire or customs. That’s where we come in.

To help you confidently navigate the Indian wedding guest dress code, we spoke to five leading Indian fashion designers and experts. Here’s their best advice on how to dress for each event—so you can blend in respectfully, stand out stylishly, and feel comfortable along the way.

What to Wear to a Mehendi Ceremony

A typical Indian wedding begins with a mehendi—a lively, pre-wedding ritual where henna is applied to guests’ hands and feet. This vibrant daytime event sets the tone for the rest of the wedding celebrations, making it a great opportunity to wear bright colors and breathable fabrics.

Stylish guests at an Indian wedding. (Sandbox Studios | Courtesy Events By Sahiba)

“When dressing for a mehendi, you must balance comfort and style. This event is the most colorful and usually follows the palette of the henna ceremony—olives, yellows, oranges, and mustards,” notes celebrity stylist Akshay Tyagi. “For men, a nice tone-on-tone look always works best. I recommend a solid base tunic with multi-tone embroideries paired with trousers. For women, this event allows for a lighter-weight option, so often an outfit with separates, like a tunic with flared trousers (sharara) or straight trousers (salwar) with a chiffon or organza long scarf (dupatta), is the most versatile option.”

Sangeet Outfit Ideas: How to Dress to Dance

A sangeet is a musical night of dance, performances, and celebration with family and friends. It’s also the perfect occasion to show off a stylish and expressive outfit that moves with you.

“For women, I would pick silhouettes with voluminous sleeves and sweeping skirts draped with motion in mind, letting you twirl freely and own the dance floor. For men, I love a statement jacket in metallic tones like copper or bronze, brought to life with pearls, mirror work, and traditional motifs reimagined,” says artist and designer Maheka Mirpuri.

(Courtesy Maheka Mirpuri)

When it comes to Indian wedding guest outfit ideas, the sangeet is your chance to embrace contemporary Indian fashion. “What makes a look unforgettable is the details—embellishments that shimmer like modern heirlooms, accessories that hold personal meaning, and an effortless updo to stay cool through every beat,” adds Mirpuri.

Traditional Indian Wedding Ceremony Outfits for Guests

The wedding ceremony is the heart of the celebration and often calls for the most traditional attire. Whether the wedding is Hindu, Sikh, Muslim, or Jain, vibrant colors, rich fabrics, and intricate embroidery are standard.

“If it’s your first time attending an Indian wedding, the best option for women is to wear a lehenga or a sari in vibrant colors with intricate embroidery. For men, a sherwani (coat-like tunic paired with trousers) or a kurta-pajama set (long, loose tunic paired with trousers) is always a solid choice,” says Tarang Arora, creative director and CEO of Amrapali Jewels.

(Photo Courtesy Amrapali Jewels)

Jewelry is also essential to completing the look. “To complete the look, women can pair their outfit with a layered Kundan necklace or a choker made of emeralds or pearls, depending on the color and pattern of their outfit. Adding jhumkas (traditional Indian earrings) will bring the whole look together. Men can wear a pendant featuring big stones like emeralds or even a brooch with a floral or nature-inspired design,” Arora adds.

If you’re searching for Indian wedding attire for foreigners, this is the moment to go all-in with traditional looks while honoring the significance of the ceremony.

What to Wear to an Indian Wedding Reception

After the ceremony, many Indian weddings conclude with a formal reception. Some guests wear the same outfit from the wedding ceremony, while others opt for something a bit more modern or glam.

For women, when in doubt, it’s always safe to wear a sari. However, draping one can be tricky if you’re unfamiliar with the technique. A pre-stitched sari offers a convenient and stylish solution.

(Photo Courtesty Tamanna Punjabi Kapoor)

“The most versatile silhouette for an Indian wedding is a pre-stitched sari. They look like normal, elegant sarees, but are ready to wear,” says designer Tamanna Punjabi Kapoor. “You can never go wrong with a sari in nude or ivory. I would also advise the embroidery to be such that it could work for all wedding functions—so not too traditional and not too modern—just classic embroidery with beautiful threadwork, pearls, sequins, and small crystals. Pair it with a small pearl choker, which works well with almost everything, and don’t forget a diamante bindi (decorative forehead dot).”

Indian Wedding Hair and Makeup Trends for 2025

The final touch to any Indian wedding outfit is your hair and makeup. In 2025, Indian wedding makeup trends are all about a dewy glow, bold lips, and fluttery lashes that complement richly embellished outfits.

(Courtesy Amrapali Jewels)

“Indian wedding makeup is all about that glowing, ‘just-got-back-from-the-spa’ skin with a dewy, natural finish that’ll make you look radiant all day,” says Pooja Lalwani Tamang, makeup artist and founder of FitFace. “Bold lip colors like fiery reds and deep plums are back, giving that pop of drama while keeping the eyes soft and defined with killer winged liner and fluttery lashes.”

When it comes to hairstyles, soft, bohemian textures are in. “Think romantic, boho hairstyles with loose waves, braids, and flower crowns for that ‘effortlessly gorgeous’ vibe.”