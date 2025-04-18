Wedding Photography Trends That Will Be On Every Bride’s Inspiration Board This Year

Gone are the days of boring wedding photo albums and cookie-cutter photo ops. From immersive, editorial-style booths to cinematic wedding photos and aerial drone shots, couples are now seeking distinctive, customized, and storytelling approaches to capture their special day.

We spoke to eight wedding photographers and experts to learn how wedding photography has evolved over the past few years. Here are some top wedding photography trends for 2025.

Editorial Influences

This year, wedding photographers are drawing inspiration from glossy magazines as modern brides are leaning towards a more elegant editorial aesthetic to document their big day.

(The Lounge Booth)

“We’re seeing couples move away from cookie-cutter photo booths and lean into more curated guest experiences,” note Charles Guinto and Leo Cabal, co-founders of The Lounge Booth . “Our editorial-style portrait booths bring in live photographers who make guests feel like they’re stepping into a fashion shoot. It’s about creating frame-worthy moments in real time, and making every guest feel like a star at the celebration.”

These editorial-style galleries boast sophisticated compositions, dramatic lighting, and an eye for detail.

Himanshu Patel, photographer and founder of Epic Stories , adds: “Recently, I’ve noticed a surge in the use of Dutch angles (a camera shot that involves setting the camera at an angle), shutter drags, and that bold, direct flash aesthetic in wedding photography—and I’m all for it. These playful editorial techniques lend a fashion-forward, magazine-style flair to wedding visuals. They add personality and edge into the imagery, making the entire gallery feel anything but generic.”

(Epic Stories )

Drone Aerial Shots

In the last few years, drone wedding photography has become increasingly sought-after by couples, especially those hosting destination weddings. It’s a great way to exhibit the grandeur of your decor and capture the scale of a picturesque setting.

“Many photographers now offer drones in their wedding packages and couples love the aesthetic of aerial shots, which provide a dramatic and luxurious feel to their galleries,” declares Los Angeles-based photographer Zara Alina . “These are especially popular for destination weddings because they showcase the full beauty of the setting and make for gorgeous wall art. No better way to capture the essence of the day in one image than with an aerial shot!”

(RVR PRO)

Natural Light Beyond the Sunset

In 2025, couples are moving away from the conventional sunset photoshoots and are allowing photographers to utilize natural light at various times of the day for personalized portraits.

(Lindsey Williams)

“A trend I’m embracing is moving away from the traditional sunset portraits, which, while beautiful, can sometimes disrupt the wedding day flow. Couples are now selecting portrait times based on what fits best within the schedule, allowing the photographer to adapt to the natural light at the moment,” says photographer Lensy Michelle . “This approach not only enhances the overall experience but also leads to more creative and unique portraits that may not have been possible during the typical sunset hour.”

Candid Is Preferred Over Posed

This year, one of the biggest shifts we’re seeing in wedding photography trends is that couples are choosing candid and more real photos instead of stiff, posed images.

“Wedding photography has always been intentional and deliberate. However, in the last few years, I’ve noticed a shift where a lot of photographers are playing with shadows and capturing beautiful candid moments. It’s a stunning mix of fine art and photojournalism,” states Zorawar Shukla, CEO of Desi Beat Collective .

(Teri B Photography | Courtesy Desi Beat Collective)

Capturing the Emotion

One current trend is that wedding photography is becoming less about getting that picture-perfect shot, and more about authentically showcasing the energy, emotion, and drama as it unfolds.

“We call this shift ‘emotional architecture’—photography that captures not just what a wedding looks like, but what it means. We’re there to document the in-between moments—the quiet tears, the unplanned laughter, the fleeting expressions when words fall short—those looks that say ‘this is everything’,” mentions Priya Maganti, co-founder of RVR PRO and RVR Eventz & Design.

(Cupcake Productions)

Cinematic Stories

Couples are looking to tell their one-of-a-kind stories via their wedding photography and videography. They want to feel like the protagonists of their own wedding film.

“One of the most defining global shifts in wedding photography is the rise of cinematic wedding films—a beautiful blend of documentary and visual poetry. Today’s couples don’t just want coverage, they want their story told—through voiceovers, natural sound, and carefully crafted visuals that feel like a memory in motion,” remarks Manvi Gandotra, photographer and founder of 1Plus1 Studio .

Photographers are tailoring their offerings to showcase couples’ distinctive personalities and standout elements of the wedding.

(Raabta by Shrey Bahgat)

“One major global trend we’re seeing for 2025 is couples placing a strong emphasis on creating uniquely personal weddings—especially through visually distinct storytelling. From selecting offbeat locations to re-imagining traditional elements, they’re looking for ways to make their celebration stand out,” states Shrey Bhagat, photographer and founder of Raabta by Shrey Bhagat . “There’s a growing preference for clean, elegant imagery that balances luxury with intentional simplicity, reflecting both their personality and a refined global taste.”