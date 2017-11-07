Brian Michael Bendis, creator of Marvel's Jessica Jones and Miles Morales, signs exclusive deal with DC Comics

Holy poaching, Batman! Long-time Marvel writer Brian Michael Bendis has signed an exclusive deal with DC Comics.

“We are beyond thrilled to welcome Brian Michael Bendis exclusively to the DC Family with a multiyear, multi-faceted deal,” DC announced on Twitter Tuesday morning. “He’s one of the premier writers in the industry having created so many stories wherever he’s been and we can’t wait to see what he has planned for the DC Universe.”

During his time with Marvel, Bendis has co-created a number of fan-favorite characters including Miles Morales, the young black and Latino Spider-Man (with Sara Pichelli), and Jessica Jones, the superhero-turned private investigator (with Michael Gaydos).

He also recently helped introduce 15-year-old science prodigy Riri Williams, co-created by Mike Deodato, to the Marvel comics world. Williams took over superhero duties from Tony Stark, donning her very own Iron Man suit and operating under the code name Ironheart.

In addition to creating those characters, Bendis has had a hand in crafting stories for many of Marvel’s household names. On top of solo books for Spider-Man, Iron Man and Jessica Jones, Bendis has written on “Daredevil,” “Avengers,” “Moon Knight,” “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “X-Men” titles.

Bendis was also often trusted to helm Marvel’s special crossover event series including “Secret War,” “House of M,” “Secret Invasion,” “Age of Ultron” (unrelated to the MCU film) and the recent “Civil War II.”

With such deep ties to Marvel, Bendis’ move may seem surprising, but the Eisner Award-winning writer confirmed his move in a tweet.