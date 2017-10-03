Quvenzhané Wallis, Oscar nominee at 9, is a published author at 14

Quvenzhané Wallis arrives at the BET Awards in Los Angeles in June 2016. Wallis is releasing two children's books.

Actress Quvenzhané Wallis is quickly compiling a resume that most adults would envy.

On Tuesday, Simon & Schuster released two children's books by 14-year-old Quvenzhané, who garnered an Oscar nomination at age 9 for her performance in the movie "Beasts of the Southern Wild."

"A Night Out With Mama" is a picture book inspired by Quvenzhané's experience attending the Academy Awards in 2013, and "Shai & Emmie Star in Break an Egg" follows the adventure of two best friends at a performing arts school.

Co-written with Nancy Ohlin, "Break an Egg" is the first in a series of chapter books by Quvenzhané; the second book will be released in January.

Qulyndreia Wallis, the young actress' mother, told the Associated Press that the collaboration with Ohlin was seamless.

"[Nancy] helped fine-tune [Quvenzhané's] thoughts and put it together. From there, we would proofread and make sure it was said in a way she would say it and the books were formed," her mother said.

"I really hope that people my age enjoy reading these books," Quvenzhané said. "I'm excited about experiencing new things and sometimes it gets to the point where I might get a little obsessed with it. But I really enjoy writing, and I can't wait to do more."