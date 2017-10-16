ENTERTAINMENT

Birthdays

A Star Is Born: Angela Lansbury turns 92 today

Los Angeles Times Staff
(Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)
(Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)

On the one hand, I love the success [of 'Murder, She Wrote'] and am enjoying that tremendously. On the other, I resist this takeover that it represents of my life. You're caught in a trap -- that's what I'm not sure about. It's awfully hard to walk away from success, isn't it?

Angela Lansbury, 1985

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Angela Lansbury Clues Us In

