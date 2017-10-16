Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- National Organization for Women calls on Hollywood to end harassment and abuse of women
- Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announces expulsion of Harvey Weinstein
- Michael Moore proposes a plan for 'A World Without Harveys'
- Minka Kelly, latest Weinstein accuser, apologizes for 'obliging his orders to be complicit'
- Here's the final trailer for 'Stranger Things' Season 2
- Robin Thede's 'The Rundown' shows promise -- and some bite -- in its BET debut
- Ashley Judd to be celebrated with Speaking Truth to Power honor at Women's Media Awards
A Star Is Born: Angela Lansbury turns 92 today
On the one hand, I love the success [of 'Murder, She Wrote'] and am enjoying that tremendously. On the other, I resist this takeover that it represents of my life. You're caught in a trap -- that's what I'm not sure about. It's awfully hard to walk away from success, isn't it?
Angela Lansbury, 1985
