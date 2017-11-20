Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
L.A. book reading with 'Mad Men' creator Matthew Weiner still planned amid harassment allegation
- C.B. Cebulski named new Marvel editor-in-chief
Meryl Streep reflects on history of violence: 'I do know something about real terror'
- U2 and Kendrick Lamar advocate for empathy on new song 'American Soul'
- 'Transparent' actress alleges inappropriate behavior by Jeffrey Tambor
- Seth Meyers knows just the thing to help sexual predators sleep at night: Pervatol
- Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian get married in the Big Easy
A Star Is Born: Dierks Bentley turns 42 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
Stagecoach is a good barometer for measuring my career. It’s a chance to check back in on where we’ve been, what we’ve accomplished, what we’re looking forward to since the last time we were here.
Dierks Bentley, 2017