Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Writers Guild of America condemns embattled filmmaker James Toback over sexual misconduct allegations
- Seth Meyers just wants Trump to behave like a 'normal, decent human being'
- Billy Joel welcomes third child, daughter Remy Anne
- Ewan McGregor seen smooching Mary Elizabeth Winstead after quiet split from his wife
- Documentary about Harvey Weinstein and Hollywood sexual assault is in the works
- George Clooney and Matt Damon explain what and when they knew about Harvey Weinstein's conduct
A Star Is Born: Drake turns 31 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
Hip-hop is all about moments. You look at people who were hot three or four years ago who are sitting around reminiscing. It's fickle. It's a game of moments.
Drake, 2010
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Drake looks to seize the moment — then make it last