Jonathan Gold's 101 Best Restaurants: The list is here
A Star Is Born: Drake turns 31 today

Los Angeles Times Staff
(Bethany Mollenkof / Los Angeles Times)
Hip-hop is all about moments. You look at people who were hot three or four years ago who are sitting around reminiscing. It's fickle. It's a game of moments.

Drake, 2010

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Drake looks to seize the moment — then make it last

