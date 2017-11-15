ENTERTAINMENT

Birthdays

A Star Is Born: Ed Asner turns 88 today

(Ken Hively / Los Angeles Times)
The most frightening moments of violence are those which have been implied, rather than, for example, seeing the bullet enter the middle of the forehead and leave the backside. It has nothing to do with freedom of expression; it's a matter of taste.

Ed Asner, 1993

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Getting at 'The Naked Truth'

