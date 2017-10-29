ENTERTAINMENT

Birthdays

A Star Is Born: Gabrielle Union turns 45 today

Rape is a wound that throbs long after it heals. And for some of us the throbbing gets too loud. Post-traumatic stress syndrome is very real and chips away at the soul and sanity of so many of us who have survived sexual violence.

Gabrielle Union, 2016

FROM THE ARCHIVES: 'Birth of a Nation' actress Gabrielle Union: I cannot take Nate Parker rape allegations lightly

Latest updates

