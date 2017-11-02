Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Jeremy Piven calls sexual misconduct allegations against him 'appalling'
- Dustin Hoffman apologizes after allegations that he sexually harassed a 17-year-old intern in 1985
- U2 announces 'Songs of Experience' release, tour details
- Julianne Moore and Whoopi Goldberg reflect on post-Weinstein Hollywood
- Millie Bobby Brown raps a recap of 'Stranger Things': 'Bad news when you see that bloody nose'
A Star Is Born: k.d. lang turns 56 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
To me, interpretive singing is a dying art form. I think it's important to take standards and give them a contemporary perspective. I've never been interested in a retrospective approach; I always try to mix the traditional with the progressive.
k.d. lang, 1997
