BREAKING NEWS
Politics
House tax bill would cap mortgage interest deduction, leave 401(k)s unchanged
ENTERTAINMENT

Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:

Birthdays

A Star Is Born: k.d. lang turns 56 today

Los Angeles Times Staff
(Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)
(Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)

To me, interpretive singing is a dying art form. I think it's important to take standards and give them a contemporary perspective. I've never been interested in a retrospective approach; I always try to mix the traditional with the progressive.

k.d. lang, 1997

FROM THE ARCHIVES: A Plucky Strike

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
EDITION: California | U.S. & World
61°