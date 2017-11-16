Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
'Titanic' to sail (and sink) again, returning to theaters for 20th anniversary
- Terry Crews names Hollywood exec he accuses of groping him
- Former child star Mara Wilson defends 'Stranger Things' actress Millie Bobby Brown in poignant essay
- Rose McGowan plans not-guilty plea on drug charge she believes is linked to Weinstein
- Pink reveals how Jon Bon Jovi broke her heart – but later made it up to her
- More bad news for Louis C.K. as 'I Love You, Daddy' loses global distributors
A Star Is Born: Maggie Gyllenhaal turns 40 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
I am not very trusting of directors. I go in with my fists up -- or at least my cards really close to my chest, because I have been burned before. I find that directors have a hard time believing that a young actress is going to have an artistic opinion that is worth something.
Maggie Gyllenhaal, 2003
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Pushing boundaries