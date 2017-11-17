ENTERTAINMENT

A Star Is Born: Martin Scorsese turns 75 today

(Bruce Gilbert / For The Times)
At a certain point, you can actually feel it go through your body. It's part of you. And sometimes, when it all comes together on the set, and especially when it comes together in the cutting room, it becomes part of you. It's like it just seeps out of your body. And ... you become the film you're making.

Martin Scorsese, 1990

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Martin Scorsese Eats, Sleeps, Breathes and Dreams Movies, Shot by Shot

