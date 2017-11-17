Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
Danny Masterson accuser calls out Netflix for keeping ‘The Ranch’
Sarah Silverman breaks silence on Louis C.K.: 'We need to be better. We will be better'
- Samantha Bee sounds off on Roy Moore, Louis C.K. and the personal pervert problem
- Simone Garcia Johnson chosen as the first Golden Globe Ambassador
- 'Veep' production postponed during Julia Louis-Dreyfus' cancer treatment
- Former child star Mara Wilson defends 'Stranger Things' actress Millie Bobby Brown in poignant essay
A Star Is Born: Martin Scorsese turns 75 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
At a certain point, you can actually feel it go through your body. It's part of you. And sometimes, when it all comes together on the set, and especially when it comes together in the cutting room, it becomes part of you. It's like it just seeps out of your body. And ... you become the film you're making.
Martin Scorsese, 1990
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Martin Scorsese Eats, Sleeps, Breathes and Dreams Movies, Shot by Shot