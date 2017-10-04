Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- See Bernie Sanders and Larry David learn they're related (It's shock and awe)
- Pauley Perrette confirms she's leaving CBS procedural 'NCIS'
- Jason Aldean cancels three Southern California shows 'to mourn the ones we have lost'
- Stephen Colbert blasts Trump's Puerto Rico visit in scathing play-by-play
- Bob Seger postpones remaining tour dates due to health issue
A Star Is Born: Susan Sarandon turns 71 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
Any time they want to be dismissive, say, when you tell them that more African Americans should be cast in movies as lawyers, they say it's ‘politically correct.’ And the fact is that there are a lot of people of color who are not drug dealers or hookers. It's correct storytelling, not correct politics.
Susan Sarandon, 1994
FROM THE ARCHIVES: She’s Her Own Best Counsel