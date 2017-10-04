CALIFORNIA
Listen to Dirty John: Part 3, a Times podcast series
ENTERTAINMENT

Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:

Birthdays

A Star Is Born: Susan Sarandon turns 71 today

Los Angeles Times Staff
(Lawrence K. Ho / Los Angeles Times)
(Lawrence K. Ho / Los Angeles Times)

Any time they want to be dismissive, say, when you tell them that more African Americans should be cast in movies as lawyers, they say it's ‘politically correct.’ And the fact is that there are a lot of people of color who are not drug dealers or hookers. It's correct storytelling, not correct politics.

Susan Sarandon, 1994

FROM THE ARCHIVES: She’s Her Own Best Counsel

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
EDITION: California | U.S. & World
63°