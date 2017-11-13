Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Corey Haim's mother dismisses tabloid story that Charlie Sheen sexually abused her son
- Louis C.K dropped by FX, management and publicist in wake of misconduct scandal
- Anthony Edwards pens powerful essay accusing Gary Goddard of molestation
- Rosie O'Donnell is hopeful but cautious about the culture of misogyny changing anytime soon
- Here are the 26 films vying for an Oscar nomination for animated feature
- Ellen Page says Brett Ratner outed her to 'X-Men: The Last Stand' cast and crew
A Star Is Born: Whoopi Goldberg turns 62 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
Indies are the place to go. I think actors are just starting to feel like we'll go anywhere to do our craft, if it's on TV or an indie. I think we just want to act in good things that have something to say. When we do crap, we want it to be great crap like 'Sharknado.' That is great crap.
Whoopi Goldberg, 2015
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Whoopi Goldberg talks about plum role in 'Big Stone Gap'