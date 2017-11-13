ENTERTAINMENT

A Star Is Born: Whoopi Goldberg turns 62 today

Indies are the place to go. I think actors are just starting to feel like we'll go anywhere to do our craft, if it's on TV or an indie. I think we just want to act in good things that have something to say. When we do crap, we want it to be great crap like 'Sharknado.' That is great crap.

Whoopi Goldberg, 2015

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Whoopi Goldberg talks about plum role in 'Big Stone Gap'

