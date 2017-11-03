Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria are expecting 'Baldwinito' No. 4

Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria are expecting a fourth child, she announced Friday — but, just like their kids, we'll all have to wait until Saturday to find out whether it'll be a boy or a girl.
"Our Baldwinitos are getting a new teammate this spring," the pregnant 33-year-old said on Instagram. "I’m gonna make them a special cake to tell them if it’s a boy or a girl... I’ll post it tomorrow midday. We are so excited!"
In April 2016, when Hilaria was carrying their third child, Alec told People they didn't plan to have any more babies after that one was born.
"[W]e're thinking, if we had another one, it wouldn't be wrong, but it would be very stressful," he said.
Guess time will tell if Baby No. 4's arrival affects the 59-year-old actor's ongoing gig as President Trump on "Saturday Night Live." In November the "30 Rock" alum told Vanity Fair he wouldn't be doing his Trump all that frequently, and his wife explained why.
"When he does 'SNL,' it takes a big chunk out of [the weekend] because you're up so late, and then it eats into the next day," Hilaria said. "And for us, with little kids, it's hard."