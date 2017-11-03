Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria are expecting 'Baldwinito' No. 4

Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria are expecting a fourth child, she announced Friday — but, just like their kids, we'll all have to wait until Saturday to find out whether it'll be a boy or a girl.

"Our Baldwinitos are getting a new teammate this spring," the pregnant 33-year-old said on Instagram. "I’m gonna make them a special cake to tell them if it’s a boy or a girl... I’ll post it tomorrow midday. We are so excited!"

In April 2016, when Hilaria was carrying their third child, Alec told People they didn't plan to have any more babies after that one was born.

"[W]e're thinking, if we had another one, it wouldn't be wrong, but it would be very stressful," he said.