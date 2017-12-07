Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
Alec Baldwin sees the good and the bad of late-night TV turning toward political punditry
|Libby Hill
Alec Baldwin is doubling down on his Wednesday comments criticizing talk show hosts for turning their platforms from promotional pit stops into punditry.
The “Saturday Night Live” presidential impersonator appeared on “Megyn Kelly Today” on Thursday to discuss his stance and how attitudes toward inappropriate behavior have changed over the years.
“You certainly want to see everyone who is guilty of something, who have done bad things, wrong things that hurt people, you want to see those people get punished,” Baldwin said. “I don’t want to see innocent people get hurt either.”
Baldwin’s comments were spurred by a Monday night tête-à-tête between Dustin Hoffman and “Last Week Tonight” host John Oliver.
During a chat affiliated with the Tribeca Film Institute’s 20th anniversary screening of the movie “Wag the Dog,” tensions rose quickly when Oliver inquired after recent accusations of sexual misconduct by Hoffman.
Kelly likened Oliver’s questioning of Hoffman to a cross-examination, a sentiment that Baldwin agreed with.
“And a lot of people, by the way, they endorse that,” Baldwin admitted, seeming to momentarily slip into the president’s peculiar linguistic style.
“They think that those hosts of those shows are perfectly, not only within their rights, but it’s very attractive or very necessary for them to be pressing this cause,” Baldwin said.
“This is no excuse,” Baldwin said of the accusations against Hoffman before launching into a meandering excuse about how things were different in the olden days.
Baldwin explained that, 40 years ago, there was more sexually charged behavior that wouldn't fly now — but wasn't a big deal back then.
“Women were more in a submissive, subjugated posture," Kelly added.
“They put up with it more,” Baldwin said. “And now they don’t put up with it.”
As for commenting on the more than 300 women who reached out to the Los Angeles Times to accuse his friend James Toback of sexual harassment, Baldwin said, “I haven’t seen much of him lately after this happened.”