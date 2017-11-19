Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
L.A. book reading with 'Mad Men' creator Matthew Weiner still planned amid harassment allegation
- C.B. Cebulski named new Marvel editor-in-chief
Meryl Streep reflects on history of violence: 'I do know something about real terror'
- U2 and Kendrick Lamar advocate for empathy on new song 'American Soul'
- 'Transparent' actress alleges inappropriate behavior by Jeffrey Tambor
- Seth Meyers knows just the thing to help sexual predators sleep at night: Pervatol
- Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian get married in the Big Easy
'American Idol' gets off to early start during 2017 American Music Awards
|Gerrick Kennedy
And this is “American Idol” … on ABC.
Those words may still be jarring for some viewers of the long-running, former Fox competition series, but producers used the 2017 American Music Awards to hype the show’s comeback.
“Tonight the ‘American Idol’ journey begins,” host Ryan Seacrest said in an early spot that aired during the AMAs that kicked off a rarity for ‘American Idol’ – placing voting power in the hands of the public from the get-go.
Throughout Sunday’s ceremony, footage was shown of three singers who didn’t initially make it past the judges panel of Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.
A second chance would be given to just one of the hopefuls through a public fan vote -- but in a further moment of synergy the viewers’ pick won’t be announced at the end of the AMAs but during Monday’s episode of “Dancing With the Stars.”
Earlier this year, ABC announced it had struck a deal to bring the competition back, just barely year after it closed its 15-season run on Fox.
“American Idol” premieres in March.