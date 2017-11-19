'American Idol' gets off to early start during 2017 American Music Awards

And this is “American Idol” … on ABC.

Those words may still be jarring for some viewers of the long-running, former Fox competition series, but producers used the 2017 American Music Awards to hype the show’s comeback.

“Tonight the ‘American Idol’ journey begins,” host Ryan Seacrest said in an early spot that aired during the AMAs that kicked off a rarity for ‘American Idol’ – placing voting power in the hands of the public from the get-go.

Throughout Sunday’s ceremony, footage was shown of three singers who didn’t initially make it past the judges panel of Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.

A second chance would be given to just one of the hopefuls through a public fan vote -- but in a further moment of synergy the viewers’ pick won’t be announced at the end of the AMAs but during Monday’s episode of “Dancing With the Stars.”

Earlier this year, ABC announced it had struck a deal to bring the competition back, just barely year after it closed its 15-season run on Fox.

“American Idol” premieres in March.