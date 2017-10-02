Country artists who performed at Route 91 Harvest festival react to mass shooting

People take cover at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival in Las Vegas on Oct. 1 after gunfire was heard.

As Jason Aldean was performing on the main stage, a burst of weapons fire disrupted the Route 91 Harvest country music festival in Las Vegas on Sunday night. Officials reported more than 50 dead and at least 406 injured.

Witnesses said shots appeared to be come from an upper floor of the nearby Mandalay Resort and Casino, and police temporarily shut down parts of the Strip as they established a triage center for the wounded.

The suspected gunman was killed in a clash with police, authorities said.

LIVE UPDATES: Las Vegas concert shooting

Aldean was the final act of the festival, and dozens of others had played over the course of the weekend, including Eric Church, Sam Hunt and Maren Morris. In numerous tweets, artists communicated with fans and followers, expressing their sorrow and prayers for anyone injured and telling loved ones that they were safe.

Jake Owen, who played the main stage before Aldean, tweeted: "Praying for everyone here in Vegas. I witnessed the most unimaginable event tonight. We are okay. Others arent. Please pray."

Here are more messages from artists who performed this weekend at the festival: