Benedict Cumberbatch says he is 'utterly disgusted' by Harvey Weinstein revelations

British actor Benedict Cumberbatch, who stars as Thomas Edison in the coming Weinstein Co. period drama "The Current War," said Tuesday that he is "utterly disgusted" by the revelations of allegations of sexual harassment and assault against Harvey Weinstein.

Weinstein served as a producer on "The Current War," which chronicles the battle between Edison and George Westinghouse over their competing electrical systems and is slated for release next month.

But in the wake of the bombshell New York Times story last week detailing accusations of sexual misconduct against him stretching back decades, his name has been removed from the film.

"I am utterly disgusted by the continuing revelations of Harvey Weinstein's horrifying and unforgivable actions," Cumberbatch said in a statement. "We need to collectively stand up and support victims of abuse such as the brave and inspiring women who have spoken out against him and say we hear you and believe you.

"That way others may be emboldened by our support to come forward and speak. But we shouldn't wait until there are any more stories like this," Cumberbatch continued. "We, as an industry and as a society at large, need to play our part. There has to be zero tolerance of any such behavior in any walk of life. We owe that to these women's bravery in coming forward."

Cumberbatch earned a best actor Oscar nod for his turn as computer science pioneer Alan Turing in the 2014 Weinstein Co. film "The Imitation Game."

Weinstein Co. had harbored Oscar hopes for "The Current War," but those have faded since the film's premiere last month at the Toronto Film Festival, where it was met with a less than enthusiastic response. It is slated to hit theaters Nov. 24.

