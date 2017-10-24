Billy Joel welcomes third child, daughter Remy Anne

Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
Nardine Saad
It's another uptown girl for downtown man Billy Joel.
The musician welcomed his third child, the second with wife Alexis, on Sunday, according to the birth announcement posted on Joel's website on Monday.
The piano man's daughter Remy Anne was born at 7:50 p.m at New York University Hospital in the Big Apple and weighed in at 7 pounds and 3 ounces. Accompanying the birth announcement was a photo of the three-time dad carrying the pink-clad, wide-eyed newborn.
"Alexis and Remy are doing well and everyone is thrilled," the announcement said.
Joel, 68, and Alexis, 35, are already parents to 2-year-old daughter Della Rose. The singer-songwriter and his 31-year-old daughter, Alexa Ray Joel, whom he had with ex-wife Christie Brinkley, were both at Alexis' side as she gave birth, the announcement said.
Joel revealed that he and his wife were expecting again during a Belfast Telegraph interview published this month.
The six-time Grammy Award winner and his fourth wife started dating in 2009 and wed in July 2015 during a secret ceremony at his Long Island estate. They welcomed Della Rosa the following month.