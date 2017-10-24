Billy Joel welcomes third child, daughter Remy Anne

It's another uptown girl for downtown man Billy Joel.

The musician welcomed his third child, the second with wife Alexis, on Sunday, according to the birth announcement posted on Joel's website on Monday.

The piano man's daughter Remy Anne was born at 7:50 p.m at New York University Hospital in the Big Apple and weighed in at 7 pounds and 3 ounces. Accompanying the birth announcement was a photo of the three-time dad carrying the pink-clad, wide-eyed newborn.

"Alexis and Remy are doing well and everyone is thrilled," the announcement said.